Wise County grand jury indicts 27

WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 27 people on 54 individual charges ranging from drug possession to abduction, arson and grand larceny.

Fourteen of those indicted face a total of 18 drug charges including possession of Schedule I or II drugs, Schedule III controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute.

Three people were indicted for their roles in a Feb. 2 abduction and shooting in the Stephens community.

Among those indicted:

— Jarrad Ray Hash, 29, 7313 Rasnick Road, Norton, was indicted on two felony counts: aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

— Marshea Noell Absher, 30, also of 7313 Rasnick Road, was indicted on three felony charges: abduction, conspiracy to commit abduction and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.

Hash and Absher are accused of taking William Mattias Mills to a church cemetery, where Christopher Dale Stevens, 39, was waiting to assault Mills.

Stevens was found dead at the scene.

Hash faces a maximum life sentence if convicted on the wounding charge and a three-year term on the firearm charge.

Absher faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the charges.

— Mills, 36, 703 2nd St., Coeburn, was also indicted on possession of a firearm after conviction for a violent felony, which carries a maximum five-year prison term.

— James Alan Franklin, 30, 3909 Flat St., Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one felony count each of arson and breaking and entering in connection with an April 8 incident in which he allegedly broke into and burned the home of Lauren Franklin. The arson charge carries a maximum 10-year prison term and the breaking and entering charge up to 20 years.

— Randy Ray Willis, 33, 133 Elm St., Coeburn, was indicted on nine felony charges: breaking and entering, two counts of abduction, and six charges of obstruction of justice. According to court records, Willis allegedly broke into the residence of Larry Reed on Dec. 14, 2019 before abducting him and Alison Amburgey and obstructing six police officers and deputies in their duties.

The breaking and entering charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, and the abduction and obstruction charges each carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

— Kevin Ray Ingle, 32, 1874 Yuma Road, Gate City, was indicted on five felony charges: grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of destruction of property, eluding police and assault and battery of a police officer. According to court records, Ingle on March 7 allegedly stole a vehicle before damaging two Big Stone Gap police vehicles and assaulting a deputy.

Ingle faces 20 years in prison on the larceny charge and up to five years on the assault and eluding charges and each of the destruction charges.

— Joshua Derrick Ellis Vanover, 32, 383 Sherman Crouse Drive, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on charges of grand larceny of a vehicle, driving on a suspended license and eluding police after allegedly stealing a vehicle on March 20.

The larceny charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term and the eluding charge up to five years. The license charge — a misdemeanor — carries a jail term of up to 12 months.

— Corey Blake Renfro, 19, 4919 Couch Road, Coeburn, was indicted on one count of grand larceny of a vehicle after allegedly stealing an automobile on March 19. The charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

— Jeremy Ivan Branham, 41, 11607 Old Mill Road, Pound, was indicted on one felony count of entering school property after conviction for a violent sexual offense on Oct. 18, 2019. The charge carries a five-year maximum prison sentence.

— Keith Edward Rose Jr., 38, 4415 Gunite Road, Coeburn, was indicted on felony counts of computer fraud and identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of obtaining by false pretenses. The charges stem from an incident between April 4-10, 2019, where Rose allegedly took money or property under $500.

The fraud charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and the identity theft charge up to five years. The obtaining charge carries a maximum 12-month jail term and/or a fine of $2,500.