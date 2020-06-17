Police investigate apparent break-in, fatal shooting

STAFF REPORT

NICKELSVILLE – The Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police are investigating an apparent break-in that resulted in a shooting death.

According to Scott County Sheriff’s Major Jason Jenkins, Jared Scott Dockery, 32, was found dead by deputies at a residence on Twin Springs Road in Nickelsville at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Jenkins said the residence was occupied at the time of the break-in by two adult females and two small children. Dockery allegedly entered the residence before he was shot and killed.

Dockery’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke. The Virginia State Police is also helping with the investigation.