Police pursuing federal charges in drug bust

BLOUNTVILLE — Jacob Hare, 19, was arrested after the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Hare’s residence at 589 Highway 394, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the sheriff’s office.

According to that release:

• The warrant was served Saturday, June 6.

• Deputies located 4.78 pounds of marijuana, 77 jars of marijuana wax, and $1,820 in cash.

• Two firearms were also located during the search: a Glock 9mm pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun.

• Various items of drug paraphernalia were also located inside the residence.

• Hare was arrested for possession of schedule IV narcotics for resale, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used and sold, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office vice and narcotics investigators that also serve as task force officers with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), have conferred with the United States Attorney’s Office and are pursuing federal charges.

• Hare’s bond was $2,627 and he bonded out of the Sullivan County Jail on June 7.