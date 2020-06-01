Person, horse killed in Scott County crash

One person and a horse were killed in an early morning crash in Scott County on Monday, the Virginia State Police reported.

At 4 a.m., Virginia State Police Trooper J.L. Flanary responded to a crash on Route 23 in Scott County. A 2008 Hyundai Accent was traveling south on Route 23 near the 7-mile marker when it stuck a horse in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, Jackson C. Harless, 66, of Pennington Gap, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, Jackson C. Harless, Jr., 44, of Pennington Gap, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The horse died instantly at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said that two other vehicles struck the horse after the initial collision. Details on the status of the two drivers was not available at press time.