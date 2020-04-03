Woman stopped on Carters Valley Road with 5-month-old in car charged with DUI, meth possession

CHURCH HILL — A Gate City woman who was found stopped in a vehicle in the middle of Carters Valley Road Tuesday night with a 5-month-old in the car was allegedly under the influence and in possession of meth.

Taylor Brooke Blankenbecker, 26, 206 Gatewood Court, reportedly told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Newton she didn’t know where she’d come from or where she was.

Blankenbecker reportedly stated she was on her way to a friend’s house, but she didn’t know where that was either.

Shortly before midnight, Newton came upon a 2001 Subaru Forester with no lights on stopped in the westbound lane of the 4000 block of Carters Valley Road near Church Hill.

Blankenbecker, who had her head down when Newton arrived, reportedly stated she needed help and had run out of gas.

Newton stated in his report that he observed Blankenbecker to be moving around a lot and twitching, and when she exited the vehicle she allegedly placed something in her pants pocket.

“I asked what she put in her back pocket and to let me see it, and she pulled out a clear cellophane bag with a white, crystal-like substance believed to be meth,” Newton stated in his report. “She told me, ‘Please don't take that.’ ”

After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Blankenbecker allegedly refused to submit to a blood test.

“During the investigation, Taylor was uncooperative and would not answer questions,” Newton said. “DCS was contacted about the child and took custody of the child.”

Blankenbecker was charged with child endangerment, possession of meth, DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

As of Thursday, she was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $15,000 bond pending arraignment set for Monday in Sessions Court.