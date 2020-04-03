Driver who led Hawkins deputies on chase before getting stuck in mud faces three felonies

ROGERSVILLE — A Greene County man who allegedly led the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase last week, and was found in possession of meth, pot and pills after getting stuck in a muddy field, is facing 15 charges including three felonies.

Trevor Blane Jones, 24, of Whitesburg, was arraigned on Monday in Hawkins County Sessions court on multiple charges, including felony evading arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and introduction of marijuana into a penal institution.

Following his arraignment, Jones was ordered released on his own recognizance. His preliminary hearing was set for May 27.

On March 26 around 7 p.m., HCSO Deputy Jesse Williams reportedly paced a 1996 Ford Ranger at 60 mph in a 30 mph zone on Big Springs Road.

When Williams attempted a traffic stop, the driver — who was identified as Jones — allegedly accelerated and refused to stop.

Jones allegedly led Williams and other deputies on a chase from Big Springs Road to McKinney Chapel; and then onto Route 66S, where he allegedly blew a stop sign; onto Route 70S; Old Persia Road, where he allegedly drove left of center; Old Route 70S, and then onto Webster Valley Road, where he allegedly drove left of center again.

“The Ford Ranger continued on Webster Valley Road, failing to stop, and then turned right on Tunnell Hill, and then to Burem Road where he failed to stop for a stop sign and drove into a field, and got the vehicle stuck in the mud,” Williams stated in his report.

After Jones had been taken into custody, a search was conducted on the vehicle, where a meth pipe was located in the driver's door, digital scales on the driver's floorboard, and five small baggies containing a total of approximately eight grams of marijuana beside the driver's seat.

A silver container that was wrapped in a shirt in the vehicle allegedly contained 0.4 grams of meth, 3.5 Clonazepam pills, and a half of a Buphrenophine pill. A set of brass knuckles was also found in a lunch box.

While being booked into the Hawkins County Jail, Jones was allegedly found in possession of a small baggy containing one gram of marijuana in his right pants pocket.

Aside from the aforementioned felonies, Jones is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, no insurance, possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of a prohibited weapon, speeding, two stop sign violations, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license and possession of meth.