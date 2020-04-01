Help Hawkins sheriff find man accused of assault on officers, auto theft

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Devin Allen Ray Rose, age 19.

Rose is wanted in Hawkins County for aggravated assault on officers, theft of several vehicles and numerous other charges. Rose is also wanted in Sullivan County.

Rose is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or (423) 272-7121. Please do not approach him.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News that Rose was involved in multiple auto burglaries Tuesday, and led police through a high speed pursuit through residential neighborhoods in the Carters Valley community, driving through yards and fields.

Lawson said that as of Tuesday evening reports were still coming in, and the full extent of Rose’s alleged crime spree was yet known.