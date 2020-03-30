Hawkins Police Blotter: DUI mom crashed with baby in car, broke patrol car window with head

CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill woman who allegedly crashed on Tuesday night with her 1-year-old child in the car, and later broke out the back window of a patrol car after being arrested, is facing several charges including child endangerment.

Around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the Church Hill Police Department responded to the 400 block of Silver Lake Road where a Mazda had crashed into a mailbox and landed on a residential lawn.

There was no one at the vehicle, but 30 minutes later Miranda Paige Adkins, 27, 201 Stroupe Court, Church Hill, walked up to the crash scene carrying an infant.

Officer Logan Tate stated in his report that Adkins smelled of alcohol and unsteady on her feet, but when asked to perform a sobriety test allegedly became irate, screaming and cursing while still holding the child.

“Ms. Adkins was holding the small child when she was advised she was under arrest,” Tate said. “She then started walking down Silver Lake Road with the child still in her arms. Other officers then responded to the scene and we were able to get the child from her. She then became very aggressive and combative towards officers. After a brief scuffle, pepper spray was administered, and she was taken into custody.”

A search through NCIC revealed her to have a revoked drivers license for two previous DUIs in Washington County in 2019 and 2016. Hawkins County EMS responded to the scene to check the welfare of the child, and a DCS referral was done.

While en route to the jail Adkins was handcuffed behind her back when she allegedly used her head and bust out the left rear window of Tate’s patrol car.

She was charged with DUI 2nd offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license, violation of implied consent, reckless endangerment of a child, resisting arrest and destruction of city property.

Meth suspect altered license plate with marker

Michael Scott McNally, 49, 605 N. Church St., Rogersville, was arrested on March 25 on several charges including meth and marijuana possession as a result of a traffic stop conducted by Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Winter for a display of registration violation.

Winter noticed the tag had been altered with a black marker. McNally admitted that his license was revoked for DUI, and he also didn’t have insurance or registration for the 2003 Mazda van he was driving.

Pipes, a grinder, a Gabapentin pill and a small amount of pot were found under the driver’s seat, and McNally allegedly surrendered 1.7 grams of meth he’d hidden in his shoe. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license, no insurance, three registration charges, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule V narcotics.

Victim takes stolen rifle from burglar

On March 23 around 12:19 p.m., Deputy Will Mullins responded to a burglary in progress call on Brianna Drive in the unincorporated area of far eastern Hawkins County north of Allandale. The homeowner identified two suspects by name who’d just broken into his home and had fled prior to Mullins’ arrival.

The victim stated he was notified of motion in his home by surveillance videos, and upon returning home met the two males running out his back door. One of the males was carrying a .22 caliber rifle stolen from the residence. The victim took it away from him, but the thieves reportedly got away with a large number of power tools.

The getaway vehicle was later recovered along with a third suspect, but no charges had been filed as of Thursday, and the incident remains under investigation.

Freezing P.I. suspect found with ‘ice’ at jail

Antonio Reyez Watterson, 28, 984 hoard Lane, Church Hill, was arrested on March 22 and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after he allegedly attempted to enter a residence on Glendale Drive near Church Hill.

Upon his arrival Deputy Casey Carter allegedly observed Watterson attempting to turn the doorknob of the residence. Carter described Watterson as “talking out of his head” and “confused.” Watterson reportedly stated he was trying to find someplace warm because he was freezing to death and he asked which county he was being arrested in.

Upon being searched at the jail, deputies allegedly located baggies of meth and marijuana in his shorts. He was additionally charged with two counts of drug possession.

Meth suspect was wanted since August

Phillip DeWayne Williams, 51, Knoxville, was turned over to the HCSO by Kingsport police on March 20 on pending CHPD charges of possession of meth for resale, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and seatbelt violation stemming from an Aug. 26, 2019, traffic stop.

On that day, CHPD Officer Ethan Mays responded to a domestic disturbance on South Central Avenue where he was advised one of the suspects had just driven away in a black Cadillac in possession of meth. Mays conducted a traffic stop at the 11-W intersection with South Central and ordered Williams to stand in front of his patrol car while the vehicle Williams was driving was searched.

Mays allegedly located two baggies of meth and a pipe in the vehicle, but when he attempted to make the arrest, Williams allegedly fled on foot and couldn’t be located. As of Thursday Williams was being held at the Hawkins County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Burglary suspect thought Pressmens Home was Jonesborough

Misty Blue Fonseca, 41, 502 Pine St., Jonesborough, was arrested on March 22 and charged with burglary and public intoxication at a vacant residence on Pressmens Home Road.

A neighbor told Deputy Hunter Jones that a woman was in the vacant home. When Jones located Fonseca she reportedly appeared under the influence and stated she was in Jonesborough. She stated she had made entry into the house between floor joists where there was no floor.

Fonseca was unable to perform sobriety tests or follow instructions. The property owner was later contacted and stated no one had permission to be in the house.