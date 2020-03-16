Hawkins Police Blotter: Carters Valley speeder charged with meth, pot trafficking

SURGOINSVILLE — A Hawkins County man is facing meth and marijuana trafficking charges following a traffic stop for speeding the afternoon of March 7 on Carters Valley Road near Surgoinsville.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Billy Begley stopped a 2001 Oldsmobile van for going 68 in a 45 mph zone on Carters Valley Road near the Cross Valley Road intersection.

The driver was identified as Tyler Ray Greer, 19, 1711 Carters Valley Road, Surgoinsville. His passenger, Freddie Greer, reportedly had an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Freddie Greer was searched and allegedly found in possession of a glass meth pipe. Begley then asked for and received permission to search the van, which resulted in Begley allegedly locating two ounces of marijuana, 0.29 grams of meth and another glass pipe.

Tyler Greer reportedly admitted the drugs belong to him and he was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was held in the Hawkins County Jail on $75,000 with his next court date set for Wednesday.

Traffic stop results in drug, gun charges

Tabitha Marsha Wells, 34, 1337 Post St., Kingsport, was arrested on charges including possession of Schedule III narcotics and DUI as a result of a March 10 traffic stop on Carters Valley Road for following too closely.

Deputy Casey Carter conducted the traffic stop on Carters Valley Road at the Jones Road intersection near Church Hill after observing the Honda that Wells was driving following a truck too closely. Carter reportedly observed Wells to have slurred speech, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol.

While he was checking the IDs of Wells and her two passengers, Carter reportedly observed Wells hand an object to her passenger Joshua James Childress, 34, who is listed as homeless. The object, which Childress surrendered, was a plastic spoon with white powder residue that Childress stated was Subutec.

Upon being detained, Wells reportedly stated that Childress had a handgun. A loaded handgun was then allegedly recovered from Childress, who is a convicted felon.

Wells was charged with DUI, possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, following too closely, no insurance and driving on a revoked license. Childress was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sleeping behind the wheel at Phipps Bend

Travis Mark Davis, 42, 1330 Cave Springs Road, Rogersville, was arrested on numerous charges the morning of March 6, including meth and marijuana possession, after he was allegedly found sleeping in the drivers seat of a 1987 Chevy Blazer at the end of Industrial Drive in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.

Deputy Billy Begley stated that he noticed a syringe in the center console and he had prior knowledge that Davis had a suspended drivers license.

Upon searching the vehicle, Begley allegedly found two more syringes, a small bag containing meth, a small bag containing marijuana, a glass pipe and a set of scales.

It was also discovered that the tag didn't belong to that vehicle, and Davis didn't have insurance, resulting in additional charges.

Neighbor on meth claims house is his

Dennis Wayne Everhart, 50, 5162 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, was charged with public intoxication on March 9 around 2 a.m. after Deputy Kyle Shively responded to a complaint that Everhart was at a neighboring property screaming, “This is my house.”

Everhart, who was allegedly intoxicated on meth and alcohol, claimed he had inherited the house around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Two “Ice” beer cans were located near an outer breezeway door that appeared to have been forced open with a knife. Everhart claimed that “they told him” the key to the house was in the back yard under some leaves, but he wouldn't say who “they” are.

Public intoxication charge at Church Hill Inn

David James Williams, 25, was charged with public intoxication at the Church Hill Inn on March 11 after Church Hill Police Department Officer Joshua Sawyer responded to a complaint of a man screaming and yelling at people in the motel parking lot, located at 1142 Volunteer St.

Sawyer stated in his report that upon arriving at the Church Hill Inn he observed Williams being “very disorderly,” as well as “disoriented, anxious, and stating that he was seeing things.”

Williams allegedly admitted that he had used meth a few hours earlier. Sawyer said he had spoken to Williams earlier and due to his level of intoxication told him to stay in his room.

Upon being booked, the jail nurse determined that Williams’ heart rate and blood pressure was too high to be admitted into jail. He was issued a citation for public intoxication and transported to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.