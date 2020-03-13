Unwanted hugging complaints against Hawkins man escalate to indecent exposure

BULLS GAP — A Hawkins County man who'd had two previous complaints filed against him for stalking, unwanted hugging and sexual comments was arrested on Wednesday morning, accused of exposing himself to female neighbors including a 6-year-old girl.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ed Rodriguez and Cpl. Mark Harrell responded to a complaint that George Harrison McCravey, 62, Bulls Gap, was exposing his genitals to people in and around the apartment complex where he resides.

The apartment complex manager told deputies she witnessed McCravey “walking around and playing with his penis”.

A second female witness told deputies she'd witnessed McCravey doing the exact same thing, and that her 6-year-old daughter had seen it as well.

McCravey already had a criminal summons pending on one count of assault stemming from one of the two previous complaints filed against him last week.

On March 7, a 26-year-old woman who resides in the same apartment complex told the HCSO that between March 3-7 McCravey had been sexually harassing her by making sexual comments toward her.

She alleged that on March 3 McCravey hugged her tight and wouldn't let go, and asked if he could make love to her. She said that on March 7 he hugged her tight again and wouldn't let go, and made sexual comments toward her.

She was advised to file a private prosecution warrant for unwanted touching.

On March 9, a 20-year-old woman who resides in that same apartment complex reported to the HCSO that McCravey followed her to the Family Dollar store and put his arms around her from behind.

McCravey then allegedly followed her back to the apartment complex and stated to her that he “wanted to make love” to her. She said McCravey showed up at her door, banged on the door and tried to turn the door knob.

The next day McCravey asked her why she didn't open the door the previous night, according to the woman.

McCravey was told on March 9 by the HCSO to have no more contact with that woman.

The apartment manager claimed the McCravey had grabbed another girl in the parking lot the previous Saturday, asked for sex, and wouldn't let her go.

As of Thursday evening, McCravey was being held in the Hawkins County Jail charged with indecent exposure and assault, with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.