Beltway Sniper convict marries at Red Onion State Prison

POUND — One of the men convicted in the 2002 D.C. Beltway Sniper serial murder case is now a married man.

According to a marriage license released Wednesday by the Wise County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, 25-year-old Lee Boyd Malvo married Sable Noel Knapp, 30, of Portland, Maine, in a civil ceremony conducted by a deputy clerk on March 5.

Virginia Department of Corrections spokesperson Lisa McKinney declined to discuss details of Malvo and Knapp’s wedding, referring any written questions to Malvo.

Department of Corrections policy restricts wedding ceremonies to the prison where the inmate is assigned, and to the bride, groom and six preauthorized guests. The couple obtained their marriage license on Feb. 25.

Malvo, then 17 and from Jamaica, was arrested along with John Allen Muhammad by the FBI on Oct. 24, 2002 after a series of shootings in Maryland and northern Virginia that left 10 dead and three wounded over 20 days.

Malvo and Muhammed were captured while sleeping in a Chevrolet Caprice that FBI agents said had been modified into a rolling sniper nest with a hole above the rear license plate for Muhammad’s .223 Bushmaster rifle.

Malvo was sentenced to multiple life sentences for his role in three of the Beltway killings and shootings in other states, and he will be eligible for parole in 2022 after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on parole eligibility for offenders who were juveniles at the time of their crimes.

Muhammad was executed by lethal injection in Virginia in 2009.

Knapp, according to a 2017 Des Moines Register article, was a member of Resource Generation, a group advocating for equitable redistribution of wealth, land and power.