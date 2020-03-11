Toddler's remains identified as 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Human remains found Friday in Sullivan County have been positively identified as those of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

“As we feared, the remains have now been positively identified, and are, in fact, those of the 15-month-old girl,” said TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he understands the public wants to know what happened to the child, but that certain aspects of the case cannot be released at this time to protect the integrity of the case.

“However, I assure you, certain and swift justice will be administered to anybody involved in baby Evelyn’s death,” he said.

The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.