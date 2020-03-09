Toddler's mom's bond increased to $150,000

BLOUNTVILLE — Megan Boswell’s bond has been increased from $25,000 to $150,000 at the request of state prosecutors in the case of Boswell’s missing 15-month-old daughter. Human remains believed to be those of the toddler, Evelyn Mae Boswell, were discovered Friday at a property on Muddy Creek Road. Megan has been jailed since Feb. 25 on charges of filing false reports.

District Attorney Barry Staubus, second judicial district, said his office requested the hearing to increase Megan’s bond and he called only one witness: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brian Fraley.

Staubus said Fraley is among the many members of law enforcement who’ve been investigating the Boswell case since Evelyn was first reported missing on Feb. 18. The toddler had not been seen in two months or more. Fraley’s testimony supported points the prosecution made in its motion to increase Megan’s bond, Staubus said.

From that motion:

• On March 6, law enforcement searched property of the Boswell family and a child’s body was found in an outbuilding on the property.

• The body appeared to be that of a child of the same age and appearance as Evelyn Boswell — and was wearing clothing that Megan previously described as belonging to Evelyn. (Staubus said the clothing matches the pink outfit Megan was described as wearing the last time she was seen.)

• The body on Monday remained at the Pathology Department at East Tennessee State University awaiting an autopsy.

• Additional items collected from the outbuilding, which Fraley described as items typically belonging to a child, will be examined at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab.

• None of the above points were known to the court on March 2, when Megan’s bond was set at $25,000.

• Megan is not employed and does not have a residence should she post a bond.

• “Given the recent developments in the investigation, it is the State’s position that (Megan) is a flight risk. The State is aware that (Megan) has made out-of-town trips in proximity to the relevant dates in this investigation. (Megan) has contacts out of state.”

• “The State would aver that (Megan) poses a substantial risk of harm to the community if she is released into the community.”

The motion also states Megan “made multiple false statements regarding the possible location of the child” and “as a result ... law enforcement expended tremendous resources in following possible leads and investigating areas that proved to be false.”

Staubus said as of Monday afternoon no new charges had been filed against anyone since the discovery of the child’s body on Friday. Staubus said autopsy and DNA results aren’t yet available.

Megan’s next court date on the false reports charges is May 8.