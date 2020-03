KINGSPORT — Merrill Frazier of Mount Carmel and his dog Muttski were among those who had a picnic in the back of pickup trucks at the Sonic in Kingsport Saturday evening, March 28. The Sonic was curbside service only because the patio was closed.

“I’ve just been locked in the house for 12 days,” Frazier said as he finished an ice cream with his dog by his side. The canine had already eaten his treat. “It’s a great day and I wanted some fast food.” A Sonic employee said the eatery was extremely busy Saturday, when highs hit the 80s in Kingsport and the Tri-Cities.