Tennessee back above 1,000 mark for daily COVID-19 cases

Tennessee hit another 1,000-plus COVID-19 case increase Tuesday, while Southwest Virginia saw no change.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,359 new cases and 12 deaths were reported statewide Tuesday, putting the pandemic totals at 53,514 and 665.

Tuesday’s report put the state back above the 1,000 mark for new daily cases and marked the 12th 1,000-plus day during the pandemic.

Northeast Tennessee saw 39 of the state’s new cases. Sullivan County reported 20 new cases for a pandemic total of 141 and two deaths. Washington County posted the second-highest increase in the region with eight cases for a total of 182 and no deaths.

Carter County added five cases for a total of 70 and one death, while Greene County saw three new cases for 117 and two deaths during the pandemic.

Hawkins County recorded two new cases Tuesday for a total of 64 and two deaths, and Johnson County added one case for 45 and no deaths.

Unicoi County remained at 55 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, total testing stood at 920,801, for 13.48% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 62,185 have been positive for COVID-19 and 858,616 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 3,238 (82 positive, 3,156 negative) of 56,786 residents or 5.7%

— Sullivan, 7,817 (136 positive, 7,681 negative) of 158,348 or 4.94%

— Washington, 7,630 (204 positive, 7,426 negative) of 129,375 or 5.9%

— Johnson, 2,656 (46 positive, 2,610 negative) of 17,788 or 14.93%

— Carter, 3,312 (71 positive, 3,241 negative) of 56,391 or 5.87%

— Greene, 4,238 (122 positive, 4,116 negative) of 69,069 or 6.14%

— Unicoi, 1,506 (61 positive, 1,445 negative) of 17,883 or 8.42%

The LENOWISCO Health District in Southwest Virginia remained at 63 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County remained at 32 and two deaths, and Lee County at 16 and no deaths.

Norton held steady at four cases and no deaths, while Scott County stayed at 11 cases and two deaths.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 1014 of 23,423 or 4.65%

— Norton, 491 of 3,981 or 12.33%

— Wise County, 1,561 of 37,383 or 4.01%

— Scott County, 950 of 21,566 or 4.41%