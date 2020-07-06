Tennessee new case rate drops below 1,000: far Southwest Virginia adds three cases

Tennessee saw its first below-1,000 new COVID-19 case report in 11 days Monday, while far Southwest Virginia added three new cases.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 724 new cases and seven deaths were reported statewide, putting the pandemic totals at 52,155 and 653.

Northeast Tennessee saw 35 of the state’s new cases in Monday’s reporting. Greene County’s total rose by 11, for 114 cases and two deaths, and Washington County saw a nine-case rise to 174 and no deaths.

Carter County’s case total grew by six to 65 and one death, and Hawkins County’s case total rose by five to 62 cases and two deaths. Sullivan County’s case total grew by four to 121 and two deaths during the pandemic.

Johnson County saw no increase in Monday’s report, for a total of 44 cases, and Unicoi remained at 55 cases.

Statewide, total testing stood at 895,796, for 13.11% of the state’s population of 6.83 million. Of total tests to date, 59,768 have been positive for COVID-19 and 836,028 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Monday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 3,212 (80 positive, 3,132 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 5.66%.

— Sullivan, 7,742 (125 positive, 7,617 negative) of 158,348, or 4.89%.

— Washington, 7,454 (198 positive, 7,256 negative) of 129,375, or 5.76%.

— Johnson, 2,650 (45 positive, 2,605 negative) of 17,788, or 14.9%.

— Carter, 3,213 (67 positive, 3,146 negative) of 56,391, or 5.7%.

— Greene, 4,149 (119 positive, 4,030 negative) of 69,069, or 6.01%.

— Unicoi, 1,480 (61 positive, 1,419 negative) of 17,883, or 8.28%.

The LENOWISCO Health District in far Southwest Virginia saw a three-case increase in Monday’s reporting to 63 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County added two cases for a pandemic total of 32 and two deaths, and Lee County added one case for 16 and no deaths.

Norton remained at four cases and no deaths, while Scott County stayed at 11 cases and two deaths.

Daily testing rates by city and county were not posted on the VDH webpage Monday.