Tennessee sees ninth straight day of 1,000-plus COVID-19 infections Saturday

Tennessee saw a ninth consecutive day of 1,000-plus new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 27 of those in Northeast Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,428 new cases and 4 deaths were reported statewide in Saturday’s data, putting pandemic total cases and deaths at 50,140 and 637.

Saturday’s increase also marks the state’s tenth day of more than 1,000 daily cases during the pandemic.

In Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan County added 8 new cases for 116 and 2 deaths for the pandemic. Washington County followed with 7 cases for a total of 149 and no deaths, and Greene County with 6 new cases for 101 and 2 deaths.

Johnson County posted 5 new cases for 44 and no deaths. Carter County saw 1 new case for 57 and 1 death.

Unicoi remained at 55 cases and no deaths. TDH adjusted Hawkins County’s total down by 1 case for 56 and 2 deaths.

Statewide, total testing stood at 878,230, for 12.85 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 58,202 have been positive for COVID-19 and 820,028 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s testing results by county stood at:

- Hawkins, 3,108 (75 positive, 3,033 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 5.47 percent

- Sullivan, 7,435 (121 positive, 7,314 negative) of 158,348, or 4.7 percent

- Washington, 6,970 (175 positive, 6,795 negative) of 129,375, or 5.39 percent

- Johnson, 2,593 (45 positive, 2,548 negative) of 17,788, or 14.58 percent

- Carter, 3,008 (59 positive, 2,949 negative) of 56,391, or 5.33 percent

- Greene, 3,962 (108 positive, 3,854 negative) of 69,069, or 5.74 percent

- Unicoi, 1,403 (61 positive, 1,342 negative) of 17,883, or 7.85 percent

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the LENOWISCO Health District added another new case for 56 and 4 deaths. Wise County added 1 case for 30 and 2 deaths Saturday. Lee County remained at 12 cases and no deaths, Scott County at 10 cases and 2 deaths and Norton at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 65,109 cases and 1,849 deaths Saturday – increases of 716 and 4, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 772,555 of 8.63 million state residents, or 8.95 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 696,520 people have been tested to date, or 8.07 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 3,706 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.37 percent.

VDH did not release current daily testing information by ZIP code for a second day Saturday.