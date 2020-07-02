Seven days, seven straight 1,000-plus case reports for Tennessee

Tennessee added almost 1,600 new COVID-19 cases to its pandemic total Thursday, while Northeast Tennessee added 17 new cases.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,575 new cases and 11 deaths were reported statewide in Thursday’s data, putting pandemic total cases and deaths at 46,890 and 620.

Thursday’s report puts Tennessee at seven straight days of 1,000-plus daily case increases since June and eight days throughout the pandemic.

Sullivan County saw a 10-case jump in Thursday’s report to 101 cases and 2 deaths, and Hawkins added 4 cases for a total of 55 and 2 deaths.

Johnson added 1 case for a pandemic total of 38 and no deaths, while Greene County rose by 1 to 86 cases and 2 deaths and Unicoi by 1 case to 55 and no deaths.

Washington County remained at 134 cases Thursday, and Carter County stayed at 56 cases and 1 death.

Statewide, total testing stood at 838,084, for 12.27 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 54,471 have been positive for COVID-19 and 783,613 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:

- Hawkins, 2,971 (70 positive, 2,901 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 5.23 percent

- Sullivan, 7,053 (106 positive, 6,947 negative) of 158,348, or 4.45 percent

- Washington, 6,729 (157 positive, 6,572 negative) of 129,375, or 5.2 percent

- Johnson, 2,551 (40 positive, 2,511 negative) of 17,788, or 14.34 percent

- Carter, 2,880 (58 positive, 2,822 negative) of 56,391, or 5.11 percent

- Greene, 3,855 (93 positive, 3,762 negative) of 69,069, or 5.58 percent

- Unicoi, 1,331 (61 positive, 1,270 negative) of 17,883, or 7.44 percent

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the LENOWISCO Health District rose by one case to 53 and 4 deaths. Lee County added 1 case for 12 and no deaths Thursday. Wise County remained at 28 cases and two deaths, Scott County at 10 cases and 2 deaths and Norton stayed at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 63,735 cases and 1,816 deaths Thursday — increases of 532 and 30, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 744,480 of 8.63 million state residents, or 8.63 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 671,560 people have been tested to date, or 7.78 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 3,565 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.12 percent.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 762 of 23,423, or 3.25 percent

- Norton, 469 of 3,981, or 11.78 percent

- Wise County, 1,452 of 37,383, or 3.88 percent

- Scott County, 882 of 21,566, or 4.09 percent