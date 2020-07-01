Northeast Tennessee adds 8 new COVID-19 cases as state daily total tops 1,800

Tennessee started off July with more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, while Northeast Tennessee added 9 new cases in reports Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,806 new cases and 5 deaths were reported statewide in Wednesday’s data, putting pandemic total cases and deaths at 45,315 and 609.

Wednesday’s report puts Tennessee at six straight days of 1,000-plus daily case increases since June.

Washington County led the region with 3 new cases Wednesday, for a pandemic total of 134 and no deaths. Carter and Sullivan each added 2 new cases, putting Carter at 56 cases and 1 death since the pandemic began and Sullivan at 91 cases and 2 deaths.

Unicoi and Johnson counties each added 1 new case for respective case totals of 54 and 37 with no COVID-19-related deaths in either county.

Hawkins stayed at 51 cases and 2 deaths, and Greene County remained at 85 cases and 2 deaths

Statewide, total testing stood at 817,522, for 11.97 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 52,617 have been positive for COVID-19 and 764,905 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s testing results by county stood at:

- Hawkins, 2,939 (66 positive, 2,873 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 5.18 percent

- Sullivan, 6,881 (95 positive, 6,786 negative) of 158,348, or 4.35 percent

- Washington, 6,597 (156 positive, 6,441 negative) of 129,375, or 5.1 percent

- Johnson, 2,546 (39 positive, 2,507 negative) of 17,788, or 14.31 percent

- Carter, 2,843 (57 positive, 2,786 negative) of 56,391, or 5.04 percent

- Greene, 3,822 (94 positive, 3,728 negative) of 69,069, or 5.53 percent

- Unicoi, 1,322 (60 positive, 1,262 negative) of 17,883, or 7.39 percent

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the LENOWISCO Health District remained at 53 cases and four deaths. Lee County stayed at 11 cases and no deaths Wednesday. Wise County remained at 28 cases and two deaths, Scott County at 10 cases and 2 deaths and Norton stayed at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 63,203 cases and 1,786 deaths Wednesday – increases of 416 and 23, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 726,152 of 8.63 million state residents, or 8.41 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 655,958 people have been tested to date, or 7.6 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 3,545 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.1 percent.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 752 of 23,423, or 3.21 percent

- Norton, 463 of 3,981, or 11.63 percent

- Wise County, 1,467 of 37,383, or 3.92 percent

- Scott County, 882 of 21,566, or 4.09 percent