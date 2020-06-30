Tennessee sees 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

Tennessee saw another 1,000-plus day of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while far Southwest Virginia added another three cases to its pandemic tally.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,212 new cases and 12 deaths were reported statewide in Tuesday’s data, putting pandemic total cases and deaths at 43,509 and 604.

Northeast Tennessee saw 15 new cases in Tuesday’s report. Hawkins added two cases for a total of 51 and two deaths, while Sullivan County’s total rose by two to 89 cases and two deaths.

Washington and Greene counties posted the highest increases in the region, with Washington rising by three to 131 and no deaths and Greene increasing by four to 85 cases and two deaths.

Carter County’s pandemic total increased by two cases to 54 and one death, while Johnson County added one case for 36 and no deaths.

Unicoi County added one case for 53 and no deaths.

Statewide, total testing stood at 792,268, for 11.61% of the state’s population of 6.83 million. Of total tests to date, 50,413 have been positive for COVID-19 and 742,779 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,882 (64 positive, 2,818 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 5.08%.

— Sullivan, 6,677 (93 positive, 6,584 negative) of 158,348, or 4.22%.

— Washington, 6,422 (149 positive, 6,273 negative) of 129,375, or 5.07%.

— Johnson, 2,526 (38 positive, 2,488 negative) of 17,788, or 14.2%.

— Carter, 2,755 (53 positive, 2,702 negative) of 56,391, or 4.89%.

— Greene, 3,654 (90 positive, 3,564 negative) of 69,069, or 5.29%.

— Unicoi, 1,309 (59 positive, 1,506 negative) of 17,883, or 7.32%.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the LENOWISCO Health District added three cases for a total of 53 cases and four deaths. Lee County rose by two to 11 cases and no deaths Tuesday. Wise County added one case for 28 cases and two deaths, Scott County remained at 10 cases and two deaths, and Norton stayed at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 62,787 cases and 1,763 deaths Tuesday — increases of 598 and 23, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 711,093 of 8.63 million state residents, or 8.24%. For nasal swab testing only, 642,371 people have been tested to date, or 7.44%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 3,581 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.14%.

Test rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 751 of 23,423, or 3.21%.

— Norton, 458 of 3,981, or 11.5%.

— Wise County, 1,442 of 37,383, or 3.86%.

— Scott County, 880 of 21,566, or 4.08%.