System shutdown puts hold on Tennessee COVID-19 report; far SWVA adds another case

According to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Health, the COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), an “unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system” for testing and case/death counts held up Sunday’s data reporting.

The shutdown happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, TDH said, after a system failure in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System Base System, or NBS.

NBS is used by Tennessee and several other states and localities to manage data on reportable diseases and send that data to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TDH officials said. Because of high volumes of COVID-19 and other disease data being reported, the NBS system shut down until restarted by noon Sunday by state and TDH information technology teams.

The shutdown could affect notification from local public health officials of people diagnosed with COVID-19. TDH officials advise anyone recently diagnosed with COVID-10 to go online to www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/public.html or contact their local health department for more information.

TDH officials said that some disease reports were entered into the system in the previous 24 hours, but updated numbers will not be posted at the tracking webpage until all data is entered. No date or time was given when that would happen, although Sunday’s system crash could affect Monday’s data reporting. Tennessee and TDH are working with the NBS vendor to place fixes in the system.

The Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) updated ZIP code locality data Sunday after it was not updated Saturday.

In far Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District added a new case in Sunday’s report, bringing the total to 50 cases and four deaths.

According to ZIP code data, the latest case was reported in the Blackwood area of Scott County, bringing Scott’s pandemic total to 10 cases and two deaths.

Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths Sunday Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths and Norton stayed at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 61,736 cases and 1,732 deaths Sunday — increases of 489 and eight, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 693,730 of 8.63 million state residents, or 8%. For nasal swab testing only, 625,633 people have been tested to date, or 7.25%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 3,460 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4%.

Test rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 730 of 23,423, or 3.12%.

— Norton, 448 of 3,981, or 11.25%.

— Wise County, 1,412 of 37,383, or 3.78%.

— Scott County, 871 of 21,566, or 4%.