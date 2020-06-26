COVID-19: 22 new cases, one new death in Northeast Tennessee

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case tally climbed by 22 and one new death Friday while the statewide case tally hit its second 1,000-plus jump in a week, according to state health data reports.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington, Johnson, Carter, Greene and Unicoi counties all saw new cases, while Greene County’s pandemic death toll rose by 1 to 3 deaths.

Washington and Carter counties posted the largest case jumps in the area – 6 cases each – bringing their case totals to 118 and 48, respectively. Washington County has seen no deaths during the pandemic.

Hawkins County saw 3 new cases in Friday’s data, bringing its total to 46 and 2 deaths. Sullivan County added 2 new cases for a pandemic total of 79 and 2 deaths, and Johnson added 2 cases for 30 and no deaths. Greene County added 2 cases for a pandemic total of 68 and 3 deaths.

Unicoi County saw one new case in Friday’s data for a total of 53 and no deaths.

Statewide, the total spiked by 1,140 cases and 10 deaths to 39,444 and 577 deaths. Friday’s case increase was the second 1,000-plus daily case increase in June and the third such day since Tennessee declared a pandemic.

Total testing in Tennessee stood at 727,268 Friday, for 10.86 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 45,747 have been positive for COVID-19 and 696,003 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s testing results by county stood at:

- Hawkins, 2,747 (59 positive, 2,688 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 4.84 percent

- Sullivan, 6,369 (81 positive, 6,288 negative) of 158,348, or 4.02 percent

- Washington, 5,976 (141 positive, 5,835 negative) of 129,375, or 4.62 percent

- Johnson, 2,467 (32 positive, 2,435 negative) of 17,788, or 13.87 percent

- Carter, 2,562 (49 positive, 2,513 negative) of 56,391, or 4.54 percent

- Greene, 3,494 (75 positive, 3,419 negative) of 69,069, or 5.01 percent

- Unicoi, 1,271 (58 positive, 1,213 negative) of 17,883, or 7.11 percent

In far Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District stayed at 49 cases and four deaths Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths, Scott County remained at 9 cases and 2 deaths and Norton stayed at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 60,570 cases and 1,700 deaths Friday – increases of 624 and 25, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 669,361 of 8.63 million state residents, or 7.76 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 603,870 people have been tested to date, or 6.99 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 3,351 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.88 percent.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 689 of 23,423, or 2.94 percent

- Norton, 432 of 3,981, or 10.85 percent

- Wise County, 1,375 of 37,383, or 3.68 percent

- Scott County, 854 of 21,566, or 3.96 percent