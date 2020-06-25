21 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Carter and Greene counties each saw an 8-case increase in their totals with no change in their pandemic death tolls. Carter’s case tally rose to 42 from 34, while the county COVID-19-related death count remained at 1. Greene increased from 58 to 66 cases with 2 deaths since the pandemic began,

Washington County climbed from 109 to 112 cases with no deaths. Hawkins County added 1 case for 43 and 2 deaths for the pandemic, and Johnson added 1 for a total of 28 and no deaths.

Sullivan County remained at 77 cases and 2 deaths, while Unicoi County stayed at 52 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Thursday’s case total was 38,034 and 567 deaths – increases of 799 and 11, respectively, with total testing during the pandemic at 727,268 – 10.65 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 44,202 have been positive for COVID-19 and 683,066 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:

- Hawkins, 2,729 (57 positive, 2,672 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 4.81 percent

- Sullivan, 6,309 (79 positive, 6,230 negative) of 158,348, or 3.98 percent

- Washington, 5,939 (135 positive, 5,804 negative) of 129,375, or 4.59 percent

- Johnson, 2,464 (29 positive, 2,435 negative) of 17,788, or 13.85 percent

- Carter, 2,550 (45 positive, 2,505 negative) of 56,391, or 4.52 percent

- Greene, 3,460 (73 positive, 3,387 negative) of 69,069, or 5.01 percent

- Unicoi, 1,270 (58 positive, 1,212 negative) of 17,883, or 7.1 percent

In far Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District remained at 49 cases and four deaths Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Scott County remained at 9 cases and 2 deaths. Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths and Scott County stayed at eight cases and two deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 59,946 cases and 1,675 deaths Thursday – increases of 432 and 14, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 654,500 of 8.63 million state residents, or 7.58 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 590,404 people have been tested to date, or 6.84 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 3,286 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.8 percent.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 716 of 23,423, or 2.96 percent

- Norton, 425 of 3,981, or 10.68 percent

- Wise County, 1,344 of 37,383, or 3.6 percent

- Scott County, 844 of 21,566, or 3.91 percent