Northeast Tennessee sees 10 new COVID-19 cases; Scott County adds one case

Northeast Tennessee saw a 10-case jump in reported COVID-19 infections Tuesday, while Scott County added another case.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington and Carter counties added to their pandemic totals in Tuesday’s data.

Hawkins County stands at 42 cases and 2 deaths, Sullivan County at 75 cases and 2 deaths and Washington County at 107 cases and no deaths. Carter County posted 32 cases and 1 death.

Johnson County remained at 26 cases and no deaths, while Greene County stayed at 56 cases and 2 deaths. Unicoi County stayed at 53 cases and no deaths

Statewide, Tuesday’s case total was 36,303 and 542 deaths – increases of 750 and 11, respectively, with total testing during the pandemic at 705,164 – 10.32 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 42,154 have been positive for COVID-19 and 663,010 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s testing results by county stood at:

- Hawkins, 2,664 (56 positive, 2,608 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 4.69 percent

- Sullivan, 6,202 (77 positive, 6,125 negative) of 158,348, or 3.92 percent

- Washington, 5,856 (130 positive, 5,726 negative) of 129,375, or 4.53 percent

- Johnson, 2,470 (28 positive, 2,442 negative) of 17,788, or 13.89 percent

- Carter, 2,482 (35 positive, 2,447 negative) of 56,391, or 4.4 percent

- Greene, 3,396 (62 positive, 3,334 negative) of 69,069, or 4.92 percent

- Unicoi, 1,242 (58 positive, 1,184 negative) of 17,883, or 6.95 percent

In far Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District saw a pandemic total of 49 cases and four deaths Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Scott County gained one case for a total of 9 and 2 deaths. Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths and Scott County stayed at eight cases and two deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 59,994 cases and 1,645 deaths Tuesday – increases of 529 and 25, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 627,248 of 8.63 million state residents, or 7.27 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 565,835 people have been tested to date, or 6.56 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 3,220 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.72 percent.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 660 of 23,423, or 2.81 percent

- Norton, 406 of 3,981, or 10.2 percent

- Wise County, 1,323 of 37,383, or 3.54 percent

- Scott County, 832 of 21,566, or 3.86 percent