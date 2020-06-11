Health Commissioner: Virginia school reopening plan may evolve for rural areas

NORTON – Physical distancing under Virginia’s new school reopening plan may mean changes for rural school districts facing difficulties in transportation and classroom capacity, says state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver.

During a phone interview on Wednesday, Oliver said all school districts will face challenges with the state Department of Education’s “Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020” reopening plan publicly unveiled on Tuesday.

“There definitely will be evolution and differences from district to district,” Oliver said, adding that rural school divisions may be affected more under RRR 2020.

The RRR 2020 plan established three phases in parallel to the state’s Forward Virginia business and public space reopening plan, and most Virginia schools are considered in phase two, where schools will be able to hold in-person classes for preschool to third grade and for English learners.

RRR 2020’s phase three is where school districts are seeing problems. That phase would allow in-person classes for all grades, but with six-foot social distancing requirements that would cut the number of students allowed in classrooms, athletic fields and courts, cafeterias and other shared spaces.

Wise County School Superintendent Greg Mullins told the county school board on Tuesday that school districts in the Region VII area covering much of Southwest Virginia are evaluating how to deal with the plan’s physical distancing for school buses — one student in every other seat on school buses. Mullins said that restriction alone will impact how county schools will be able to bring students to schools under any staggered class schedule plan, or whether students can be accommodated for sports and extracurricular activities.

“Other things can be done with social distancing, face coverings and disinfecting,” Oliver said. “I think the state would be happy to help local school districts with coming up with solutions.”

On the broader state reopening efforts, Oliver said mask wearing is still critical to keeping infection levels down as more people go out to restaurants, retail businesses and grooming and physical fitness establishments. Mask wearing is mandatory for people and workers in retail, restaurant and beverage businesses under Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 65.

“It’s important to look at trends and rolling averages of new cases, and I haven’t seen anything to suggest any new surge,” Oliver said of the state’s entry into phase two reopening of indoor dining and more non-essential businesses. “I think people are enjoying that they can get out more, that they can go sit on a patio or even go inside a restaurant. As we go out and about, though, we have to wear face masks.”

Oliver said that people should also monitor themselves for potential COVID-19 symptoms. The state Health Department’s COVIDCHECK website (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) allows people to evaluate their symptoms, determine if they need testing and find the nearest testing sites.

Oliver said people visiting VDH’s daily COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) may have questions about the difference between PCR testing — swabbing for the presence of COVID-19 infection — and serology testing for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. Swab testing is the most accurate method now for diagnosing COVID-19 infections, he said, but serology tests are better suited for monitoring spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing of at least six feet are the best available ways to minimize COVID-19 spread, Oliver said, adding that he sees most people wearing masks when he is in public.

“My wearing a mask protects you, your wearing a mask protects me, and together we protect everyone,” Oliver said.