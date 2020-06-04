COVID-19 cases increase by two in Southwest Virginia

Southwest Virginia saw two new cases of COVID-19 in data posted Thursday, while Northeast Tennessee cases remained level.

Wise County’s case total rose to 27 with two deaths already recorded during the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). That placed the LENOWISCO Health District case total to 45 and four deaths during the pandemic. According to data posted daily by the VDH, the two new cases were attributed to the Wise 24293 ZIP code area for a total of five cases there.

Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths Thursday. Lee County and Norton stood at nine and two cases, respectively, with no deaths.

The VDH reported a statewide pandemic total of 47,586 cases and 1,445 deaths Thursday — increases of 951 and 17, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 941,066 of 8.63 million residents or 4.57%. For nasal swab testing only, 351,354 people or 4.07% have been tested to date.

Across the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 2,372 district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, a rate of 2.74%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 499 or 2.13%

— Norton, 163 or 4.09%

— Wise County, 1,152 or 3.08%

— Scott County, 581 or 2.69%

Case and death totals remained unchanged in Northeast Tennessee, according to Thursday’s data from the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov).

Unicoi County, which saw an overall 11-fold jump in cases since Monday, remained at 48 cases and no pandemic-related deaths. Johnson County also stayed level, at 19 cases and no deaths in Thursday’s report. Hawkins and Sullivan counties saw case and death totals hold steady at 34 and two for Hawkins and 60 and two for Sullivan. Carter County remained at 19 cases and one death and Greene County at 52 and two. Washington County stayed at 75 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Across Tennessee, 25,120 cases and 401 deaths — an increase of 298 cases and 13 deaths — were reported Thursday. The statewide testing rate stood at 5% or 470,779 people out of the state’s 6.83 million population.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee were:

— Hawkins, 1,684 of 56,786 residents or 2.97%

— Sullivan, 4,919 of 158,348 or 3.12%

— Washington, 4,217 of 129,375 or 3.26%

— Johnson, 1,980 of 17,788 or 11.16%

— Carter, 1,609 of 56,391 or 2.85%

— Greene, 2,492 of 69,069 or 3.61%

— Unicoi, 572 of 17,883 or 3.2%