Northeast Tennessee sees 10 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee took another jump Wednesday, while Southwest Virginia remained stable for a third day.

Unicoi County, which saw an eleven-fold jump in cases Monday and an eight-case downward adjustment Tuesday, had its case tally increased by seven to 48 and no pandemic-related deaths Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov). The case fluctuation there followed an outbreak among workers at Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farm.

Johnson County also saw its case total rise by three to 19 and no deaths in Wednesday’s report. Hawkins and Sullivan counties saw case and death totals remain level at 34 and two for Hawkins and 60 and two for Sullivan. Carter County remained at 19 cases and one death and Greene County at 52 and two. Washington County stayed at 75 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Across Tennessee, 24,822 cases and 388 deaths — an increase of 447 cases and seven deaths — were reported Wednesday. The statewide testing rate stood at 5.97% or 470,779 people out of the state’s 6.83 million population.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday were:

— Hawkins, 1,668 of 56,786 residents or 2.94%

— Sullivan, 4,913 of 158,348 or 4.73%

— Washington, 4,191 of 129,375 or 3.24%

— Johnson, 1,980 of 17,788 or 11.1%

— Carter, 1,600 of 56,391 or 2.84%

— Greene, 2,473 of 69,069 or 3.58%

— Unicoi, 552 of 17,883 or 3.1%

The LENOWISCO Health District tally on Wednesday stayed at 43 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County stood at 25 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths. Lee County and Norton stood at nine and two cases, respectively, with no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 46,905 cases and 1,428 deaths Wednesday — increases of 666 and 21, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 381,539 of 8.63 million, or 4.42% percent of state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 340,197 people have been tested to date, or 3.94%.

Across the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 2,372 of district residents of the population of 86,471, or 2.74%, have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 485 or 2.1%

— Norton, 163 or 4.09%

— Wise County, 1,133 or 3.05%

— Scott County, 572 or 2.68%