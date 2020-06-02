COVID-19 case tallies remain level in NET, SW Va.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases stayed level in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia a day after a spike attributed to workers at a Unicoi farm Monday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Tuesday’s case tally for Unicoi County was adjusted down from the previous day’s 49 to 41 confirmed cases. The adjustment could be from cases found to originate in other localities.

TDH officials on Monday announced that 45 cases were found after testing workers at Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farm, adding to the county’s previous total of four cases and no deaths.

The totals for Hawkins County, which had reported a two-case increase Monday to 35 and two deaths earlier in the pandemic, was adjusted to 34 cases and two deaths Tuesday.

Five other Northeast Tennessee counties showed no change in their case and death totals. Sullivan County remained at 60 cases and two deaths, Carter County at 19 cases and one death and Greene County at 52 cases and two deaths. Washington and Johnson counties remained at 75 and 16 cases, respectively, and no deaths.

Statewide, Tennessee reported a total of 24,375 cases and 381 deaths — an increase of 821 cases and 14 deaths. The statewide testing rate stood at 6.77% or 462,136 people out of the state’s 6.83 million population.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee were:

— Hawkins, 1,662 of 56,786 residents or 2.93%

— Sullivan, 4,835 of 158,348 or 3.05%

— Washington, 4,169 of 129,375 or 3.22%

— Johnson, 1,970 of 17,788 or 11.1%

— Carter, 1,576 of 56,391 or 2.79%

— Greene, 2,446 of 69,069 or 3.54%

— Unicoi, 545 of 17,883 or 3.05%

The LENOWISCO Health District tally on Tuesday stayed at 43 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County stood at 25 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths. Lee County and Norton stood at nine and two cases, respectively, with no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 46,239 cases and 1,407 deaths — increases of 841 and 15, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 369,308 of 8.63 million, or 4.28%. For nasal swab testing only, 328,889 people have been tested to date, or 3.81%.

Across the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 2,349 of district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19 or 2.72%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 485 or 2.1%

— Norton, 159 or 3.99%

— Wise County, 1,133 or 3.03%

— Scott County, 572 or 2.65%