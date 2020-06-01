State officials add 45 new COVID-19 cases in Unicoi County, two in Hawkins County

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee Monday, 45 of those in Unicoi County.

According to TDH’s tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Unicoi County saw its COVID-19 case total jump from four to 49 and no deaths in Monday’s case report. Hawkins County also reported a two-case increase, to 35 cases and no increase in the county’s two-death total during the pandemic.

Much of the Unicoi case increase and increase in people tested from 450 to 540 has been attributed to an outbreak among farm workers at Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farms in the county.

Other counties in the area saw no change from Sunday’s TDH reporting. Sullivan County remained at 60 cases and two deaths, Carter County at 19 cases and one death and Greene County at 52 cases and two deaths. Washington and Johnson counties remained at 75 and 16 cases, respectively, and no deaths.

Statewide, Tennessee reported 23,354 cases and 367 deaths, an increase of 548 cases and three deaths reported Sunday. The statewide testing rate stood at 6.6% or 448,493 people out of the state’s 6.83 million population tested to date.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Monday were:

— Hawkins, 1,628 of 56,786 residents, or 2.92%.

— Sullivan, 4,661 of 158,348, or 2.94%.

— Washington, 3,585 of 129,375, or 2.9%.

— Johnson, 1,956 of 17,788, or 11%.

— Carter, 1,440 of 56,391, or 2.55%.

— Greene, 2,282 of 69,069, or 3.3%.

— Unicoi, 540 of 17,883, or 3%.

The LENOWISCO Health District tally remained at 43 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County stood at 25 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths. Lee County and Norton, which have not seen any deaths during the pandemic, stood at nine and two cases, respectively.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 45,398 cases and 1,392 deaths Monday, increases of 791 and five, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 362,534 of 8.63 million, or 4.2% of 8.63 million state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 322,568 people have been tested to date, or 3.74 percent.

Across the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 2.65% of district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19.

Test rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 480, or 2.65%.

— Norton, 128, or 3.22%.

— Wise County, 1,123, or 3%.

— Scott County, 558, or 2.59%.