Wise County COVID-19 case report a mistake

WISE – A Virginia Department of Health report of a COVID-19 case in Wise County is erroneous.

LENOWISCO Health District Director Sr. Sue Cantrell said Friday that the report, posted on the state health department’s coronavirus tracker (http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/) was a case reported in the city of Winchester, about 340 miles northeast of Wise County.

“Given the volume of cases reported every day, the staff in Richmond entering statewide data endeavor to ensure accurate information is available, but in rare instances counts may be adjusted to reflect corrections to data,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said that data – including the correct number of cases in Wise County - will be updated at 9 a.m. Saturday on the state tracker webpage.

As of Friday, only two confirmed cases had been reported in Lee County from two weeks ago. The LENOWISCO Health district covers Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton.