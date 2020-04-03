Hawkins County's first COVID-19 death reported by state

There was no other information available about the Hawkins County death, but as of Friday the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee was three — one each in Hawkins, Greene and Sullivan counties.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing began Friday in Rogersville at the Hawkins County Health Department.
Anyone who believes they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at (423) 979-4689 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pre-registration is required for testing.
The Rogersville Health Department will conduct drive-thru testing Monday through Friday, 1-3 p.m.
There are also drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations at the Health Department offices in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Greeneville.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 update shows the number of positive cases in the state now tops 3,000. The state is reporting 3.067 cases of the novel coronavirus, up 222 from Thursday.
COVID-19 testing results for other Northeast Tennessee counties as of Friday afternoon: Washington County has 20 positives and 300 negatives; Unicoi County has 1 positive and 30 negatives; Sullivan County has 18 positives,188 negatives and one death; Johnson County has two positives and 10 negatives; Hamblen County has three positives and 95 negatives; Greene County has 16 positives, 89 negatives and one death; and Carter County has three positives and 69 negatives.