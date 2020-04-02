ETSU Finance Committee decides against tuition increases

The East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees Finance Committee decided against proposing an increase in tuition fees for the 2020-21 school year at a special called video meeting Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, officials originally planned to propose an additional $63 per-semester to in-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees, bringing the cost to $3,849. In-state graduate student fees were to be increased by $72 to $4,392.

Noland advised the committee before the meeting to consider the economic hardships many students could be facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, which recently prompted the university to move all classes online and close most of its facilities amid several local business closures.

Noland said there “will be no tuition increase for the upcoming academic year” due to the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic. The fee increases were originally planned to help fund staff and faculty salary raises.

