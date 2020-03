Ballad Health has reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This is very tragic, obviously,” Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “Any death during this event is tragic. Our prayers are with the family.”

Levine said the patient was a man above the age of 70 with multiple comorbidities.

“It was a pretty fast demise of this patient, and it was everything we were told to expect when you have patients that fit that profile,” Levine said.

