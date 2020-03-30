Northam issues stay-at-home order for Virginia residents

RICHMOND - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has issued a stay-at-home order for all residents, citing projections of a surge in COVID-19 hospital cases in the next few weeks.

The executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.

Northam said Virginians are asked to stay at home unless needing to get food or supplies, go to work or get fresh air or exercise. Virginia’s beaches are also closed to people unless they are fishing or getting exercise. All meetings of more than 10 people are banned, he said, and all institutions of higher learning are also prohibited from face-to-face on-campus meetings.

“You are being very, very selfish because you are putting all of us, especially health care workers at risk,” Northam said of crowds of people at some Virginia beaches in recent days.

Restaurants can still remain open for take-out and delivery service only with the 10-person maximum occupancy limit still in effect.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” said Northam. “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing. I’m deeply grateful to everyone for their cooperation during this unprecedented and difficult time.”

You can read the full text of the order here