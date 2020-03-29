NET health departments ask public to call prior to arrival for appointments

JOHNSON CITY — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, health departments in the Northeast Region are activating a Continuity of Operations Plan for essential clinical services.

During this time, please call ahead before arriving at the health department for any scheduled appointment you may already have or before visiting the health department.

Health department staff are speaking with patients over the phone to determine which services to offer over the telephone, at car-side or in-person.

This will ensure patient and staff safety as well as great customer service.

Here are the local health department phone numbers for Northeast Tennessee:

Carter County: (423) 543-2521

Greene County: (423) 798-1749

Hancock County: (423) 733-2228

Hawkins-Church Hill: (423) 357-5341

Hawkins-Rogersville: (423) 272-7641

Johnson County: (423) 727-9731

Unicoi County: (423) 743-9103

Washington County: (423) 975-2200

The Northeast Regional Health Office has established an information line for local residents and healthcare providers to call with questions or concerns related to COVID-19. Tennessee Department of Health employees will take calls daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The information line number is (423) 979-4689 and is designed to provide callers with trusted information related to COVID-19.

TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

