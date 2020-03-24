BREAKING NEWS: COVID-19 case confirmed at Rogersville factory

ROGERSVILLE — A corporate spokesperson with ABB Manufacturing confirmed for the Times News Tuesday that an employee in the Rogersville plant has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We can confirm that an employee of the ABB manufacturing facility in Rogersville, Tennessee, tested positive for COVID-19,” said ABB vice president of communications Tracy Long. “We have taken – and will continue to take – all necessary precautionary measures, following the applicable guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).”

ABB is commonly referred to in Rogersville as the “Dodge Plant” and was previously known as Baldor. The plant currently employs approximately 230 people.

Long added, “While continuing to monitor the situation, we will keep updating our employees with further guidance as necessary, and will take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact for our customers.”

Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee told the Times News Tuesday, “There is a confirmed case, and ABB did send everyone home. The Health Department will make the release tomorrow.”

Sources within county government told the Times News that the employee who tested positive is a member of the military who returned to Hawkins County from traveling abroad in January.

As of 5 p.m. the Tennessee Department of Health hadn’t updated its website with the addition of the Hawkins County case.

The state’s most recent tally for other area counties with confirmed cases includes: two in Sullivan, seven in Washington, two in Hamblen, and five in Greene.