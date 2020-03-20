Gov. Northam adds more measures to Virginia emergency declaration

WISE — Gov. Ralph Northam added more orders on Thursday to his March 13 emergency declaration, including better Medicaid health care access, looking at cutting jail populations and suspending motor vehicle safety inspection enforcement.

Wise County also declared its own state of emergency on Thursday, including authority to close county facilities as needed.

Northam said persons covered under Medicaid and Family Access to Medical Insurance Security will see co-payments for services eliminated, including for COVID-19 related treatments and other medical care.

Medicaid members will not lose coverage inadvertently because of paperwork lapses or changes of circumstance, Northam ordered, and program members will be able to get 90-day supplies of routine prescription medicines instead of the normal 30-day limit. Pre-approval requirements for some critical services will also be waived and automatic extensions granted for existing approvals. Health care providers who use telehealth services with patients in the home will also be eligible for Medicaid reimbursement.

On the business side, Northam said small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the state will be able to apply for federal Economic Injury Disaster low interest loans up to $2 million for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other expenses. For more information or to submit a loan application, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.

Businesses affected by COVID-19 can also request to defer the payment of state sales tax due on Friday for 30 days. When granted, businesses will be able to file no later than April 20 with a waiver of any penalties.

Northam also asked the state Department of Taxation to extend the due date of individual and corporate income tax payments until June 1. Interest will still accrue on the payments made after May 1 through June 1.

Northam said local, regional and state public safety are taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among jail and prison populations. In addition to an earlier suspension of in-person prison visitation and jail-to-prison transfers, Northam has recommended reducing jail populations through sentence modifications, diverting prisoners via summonses instead of bench warrants, cutting the population of low-risk offenders held without bail and using home electronic monitoring instead of jail where possible.

Northam also suspended for 60 days the State Police enforcement of motor vehicle inspections.

Child care subsidy under the state Department of Social Services will also see some emergency changes. School-age children eligible for part-day care will see that expanded to full-day care eligibility. Families facing redetermination of care subsidies will see their eligibility extended by two months.

Child care providers will limit their capacity to 10 total individuals per room and give care priority to children of essential personnel. Children at a care provider will eat meals in their classrooms and keep maximum possible distance between each other.

Under Wise County’s emergency declaration, issued on Thursday by County Administrator Mike Hatfield, county facilities may be ordered closed if found prudent after consultation between Hatfield and Board of Supervisors Chairman John Schoolcraft.

Wise County residents are also encouraged to practice social distancing and personal hygiene as recommended by the Wise County Department of Health to protect against community spread to “contribute to the stability and function of local and regional medical facilities by avoidance of overwhelming our health care facilities,” Hatfield said.

County employees are also directed to exercise care in their duties and execution of emergency laws and directives during the emergency.

On Thursday, Mountain Empire Older Citizens Transit announced that it will waive fares and provide free transport starting Monday and going through April 30. The organization serves Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton.

“We hope that, in some small way, waiving fares will help reduce the burden of those struggling the most,” MEOC Executive Director Michael Wampler said.

MEOC Transit rides should be scheduled 24 hours in advance by calling (276) 523-7433.