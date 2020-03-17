COVID-19 assessment sites open at seven locations in Northeast Tennessee

Remote assessment sites for COVID-19 are now open at 18 locations in the state, including seven sites in Northeast Tennessee.

The state's COVID-19 Response and Statewide Resources page at tennessee.gov lists assessment sites in 11 counties. In Northeast Tennessee those locations are:

• Sullivan County: Bristol Regional Medical Center, 1 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol; and Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport, 2000 Brookside Drive.

• Washington County: Franklin Woods Community Hospital, 300 Med Tech Parkway, Johnson City.

• Hawkins County: Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, 851 Locust St., Rogersville.

• Carter County: Sycamore Shoals Hospital, 1501 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

• Unicoi County: Unicoi County Hospital, 2030 Temple Hill Road, Erwin.

• Greene County: Greeneville Community Hospital East, 1420 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville.

Ballad Health officials said it is important people are first screened by calling Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.

The state's tennessee.gov website also links to a COVID-19 Daily Bulletin that provides information about the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak. Tuesday's bulletin announced the remote assessment sites.

"Remote Assessment sites for COVID-19 are quickly becoming available through the help of private providers," according to Tuesday's bulletin, "Remote assessments sites, casually referred to as 'drive-through testing' allow Tennesseans to safely pursue COVID-19 testing without creating unnecessary risks in traditional clinical settings."