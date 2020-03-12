Virginia, education officials consider COVID-19 contingency plans

BIG STONE GAP — Virginia has enough COVID-19 testing kits to handle 300 to 400 people, and that number could increase to 500 to 600 in a week.

That statistic, along with news of nine confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in the state came during Gov. Ralph Northam’s Wednesday press conference on Virginia’s preparations for the virus’ spread.

Northam joined several state agency heads and representatives of health care systems to discuss government and private-sector preparations. The nine confirmed cases were reported in Northern Virginia and the Tidewater regions.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday also declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic.

State Epidemiologist Lillian Peake, also the state’s incident commander in dealing with COVID-19, said that the limited number of test kits from the federal Centers for Disease Control means that testing is now prioritized for people showing respiratory symptoms or those who have been in contact with persons known to be infected with the virus. Nursing home residents who show COVID-19 symptoms also will get testing priority, Northam said.

Peake said Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia’s medical systems are looking at developing COVID-19 tests.

Virginia Health Care Association Vice President April Payne said her group’s priority is preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes.

Part of those efforts, Payne said, include restrictions on outside activity groups visiting nursing homes and coordinating between homes and adjacent health care systems and hospitals for needed protective equipment.

State Department of Medical Assistance Services Director Karen Kimsey said her staff members are looking at ways to ease issues such as care authorization, prescription refills and copayment requirements for the state’s Medicaid recipients

Southwest Virginia schools and colleges are considering preventative measures and contingency plans this week, as Northam said he is ready to declare a state of emergency if needed.

Northam said that state colleges and universities have been asked to use their discretion about closures or restrictions on events and classes. That situation led the University of Virginia and UVA Wise on Wednesday to cancel in-person classes and shift them to online classes later this month.

Ron Vicars, vice president of finance and administrative services at Mountain Empire Community College, said college staff are working on planning and direct measures to help prevent the occurrence or spread of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus on campus.

“We are taking guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the state Department of Emergency Management,” Vicars said Wednesday. “Most of this direction has been preparing policies and procedures.”

While all of the confirmed Virginia cases as of Wednesday were distant from Southwest Virginia, Vicars said he was concerned that one case had appeared in Sullivan County, Tennessee — just across the state line.

“We’ve expanded our cleaning and disinfecting with students on spring break this week,” Vicars said.

More sanitizer dispensers will be placed in public, student and staff areas, and workers are disinfecting common areas across campus.

MECC also has a nursing program on campus, Vicars said, with students working or performing clinical coursework at Ballad Health facilities, local nursing homes and Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky.

“We have memoranda of understanding with the health care systems that cover procedures and policies in case COVID-19 appears in hospitals or nursing homes,” Vicars said. “Ballad has sent out advisories that, if cases are reported, what will be done on the academic side if we have to make arrangements.”

Experience with swine flu outbreaks in recent years have also helped shape college policies for MECC’s medical and academic programs, Vicars said. Staff and faculty are examining plans for staff telework and using existing systems for online classwork and lectures, he said.

Vicars said COVID-19 concerns already led to MECC President Kristen Westover canceling a conference trip. He said the college is also monitoring Virginia Community College System actions on matters including educational student travel.

“To say this situation is fluid is an understatement,” Vicars said.

Wise County Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins said division staff are dealing with many of the same issues that MECC and UVA Wise are facing.

“We have a pretty good understanding about best practices,” Mullins said.

Additional staff have been hired to help with deep cleaning in school cafeterias, gyms and restrooms, Buses are also getting extra attention with electrostatic mist disinfecting gear, he said, and more sanitizer and hand soap dispensers are being stocked in schools.

While the possibility of closing schools and using other ways to educate students are being planned, Mullins said that could include a combination of broadband classes, paper materials and even flash drives and distributing laptops to students who may not have computer access.

“The state requires that all students have equal access to a quality education,” Mullins said.

Nutrition also becomes an issue if schools are closed, Mullins said, because many students depend on school breakfasts and lunches. Student travel is also being reviewed, he said, but policies on away trips for sports teams and on senior trips or international study trips are being reviewed.

“With a pandemic, what do those policies look like in the school system or dealing with travel agencies?” Mullins said. “We’ll be trying to answer those questions for the school board.”