Complete your census because millions of dollars are at stake

So far, the national response rate to the 2020 census stands at just under 62%. In Northeast Tennessee, Kingsport is leading the way with a response rate of 65.5%, followed by Washington County at 65.4 and Sullivan County at 63.8. Bristol’s response rate stands at 62.4% and Johnson City’s at 62.1.

Members of the Sullivan County Count All Neighbors Committee stress that getting an accurate count in next year’s census is important to Kingsport and Sullivan County. By completing the 2020 census, you can help your local community receive the funding, services, and business support it needs.

Over the 10-year span until the next census is conducted, tens of millions of dollars are at stake.

If you haven’t completed your 2020 census, you can get help Monday at Girls Inc. of Kingsport from 5 to 7 p.m. At this event, a Bays Mountain educator will be attending, so be sure to bring the family. You will be able to learn about the importance of the 2020 census and will receive help completing it if you have not done so. Refreshments and pizza will be provided. Girls Inc. is located at 1100 Girls Club Place.

For more information about the 2020 census or to fill out your census online, visit 2020census.gov.