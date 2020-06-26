Candidate petitions available for Hawkins municipal elections

ROGERSVILLE — Candidate petitions are now available for the Nov. 3 municipal elections in Hawkins County, which will have a major impact on its city governments.

Petitions have been available since Monday at the Hawkins County Election Commission office located in the courthouse annex, 110 E. Main St., Room 301, Rogersville. The deadline to qualify for candidacy is Aug. 20 at noon.

A big voter turnout is expected for the Nov. 3 municipal elections because they coincide with the presidential election, as well as the races for the First Congressional District House seat being vacated by Phil Roe and the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Lamar Alexander.

Also on the Hawkins County ballot are the Eighth District Tennessee Senate seat held by Frank Nicely and the Ninth District Tennessee House seat held by Gary Hicks.

Two mayoral seats up for grabs

Mount Carmel, which has already seen upheaval on its Board of Mayor and Aldermen with the resignations of its mayor and an alderman, will elect a new mayor and three aldermen this year.

The Church Hill mayoral seat which has been held by Dennis Deal for 20 years is also up for election, as are three alderman seats.

The following is a rundown of all elected municipal seats that will be contested on Nov. 3.

Mount Carmel BMA

The seats of former Mayor Chris Jones, Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams, and Aldermen Carl Wolfe and Wanda Davidson are up for re-election. Jones and Wolfe tendered their resignations earlier this month for reasons which have been highly publicized, and Thursday evening the BMA approved those resignations.

Williams and second year Alderman Pat Stilwell have picked up petitions for mayor, and local realtor Melinda Fleishour had picked up a petition for alderman.

Also Thursday the BMA approved Williams to serve as mayor and Stilwell to serve as vice mayor until those seats are filled by the Nov. 3 election. Also Thursday the BMA appointed former Aldermen Garrett White and Teresa Mauk to fill the two new alderman vacancies pending the Nov. 3 election.

Church Hill BMA

The seats of Mayor Dennis Deal and Aldermen James Grigsby, Linda Miller and Tom Kern are up for re-election.

As of Thursday afternoon, Deal and Mount Carmel Police Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. had picked up petitions for mayor, and Kern had picked up a petition for alderman.

Surgoinsville BMA

The seats of Aldermen Dale Byington, Kenneth Bass and Bobby Jarnagin are up for re-election.

As of Thursday afternoon, only Warren C. Bishop, who resides on Lauren Drive, had picked up a petition.

Rogersville City School Board of Education

The seats of Todd Biggs and Chairman Reed Matney are up for re-election.

Bulls Gap BMA

The seats of Aldermen Gaylon Williams and “Donna” Susan Williams are up for re-election.

Bean Station BMA

In Bean Station, which is primarily in Grainger County but has a small section in Hawkins County, the seats of Aldermen Patsy Harrell and Jeff Atkins are up for re-election.

Other key dates for the Nov. 3 election

The deadline for qualified municipal candidates to withdraw is Aug. 27 at noon.

The deadline to qualify as a write-in candidate is Sept. 14 at noon.

The deadline to register to vote in Hawkins County for this election is Oct. 5.

Early voting is scheduled for Oct. 14-29.

Aug.6 state primary/county general election

The Aug. 6 federal primary election will determine the final candidates for the First District U.S. congressional seat, as well as the U.S. Senate seat. As for the state primary, Hawkins County voters will determine the final candidates for the Eighth District state Senate and Ninth District state House seats.

In Hawkins County’s Aug. 6 general elections, each of those races is already decided. Jeff Thacker is uncontested as county property assessor.

The four nonpartisan Hawkins County Board of Education seats on the Aug. 6 ballot will also be uncontested. Those seats are held by Wallace McClure Boyd in District 1, Chris Christian in District 2, Jackie Charles in District 5, and Judy Trent in District 7.

The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 6 primary is July 7; and early voting will be held July 17 through Aug. 1.