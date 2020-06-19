Hawkins group 'Project Serve our Soldiers' recognized on Senate floor

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County based “Project Serve our Soldiers” was recognized on the Tennessee State Senate floor on June 5 for its efforts earlier this month providing care packages to departing members of the Tennessee National Guard .

On June 3, several volunteers from PSOS made snack care packages for the 33 members of the TNG 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment from the Rogersville Armory who were deployed on June 4 to Washington D.C. to assist with security during civil unrest there.

PSOS members were then invited to participate in an event on Saturday, June 6, at Hawkins County Republican Headquarters in Rogersville, where they were presented a copy of a Tennessee State Senate proclamation honoring the 278th ACR.

The proclamation was signed on June 4 by Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally, and area senators Rusty Crowe, Jon Lundgerg, Steve Southerland and Frank Nicely, as well as local State Rep. Gary Hicks.

Hicks and Crowe were on hand at the June 6 event in Rogersville to present the proclamation to members of PSOS, including director Corki Weart, Laura Grayson, Lena Hewitt, Kathy Stone, Pam Carmack, Cindy Owen, Linda Vincill and Debbie Thomas, as well as Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker.