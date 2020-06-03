Bill would allow BMS to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption

The bill, sponsored in the state House by Rep. John Crawford, has passed in the Senate and now moves on to the full House Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

Crawford, R-Kingsport, noted the bill puts BMS on the same footing as the FedEx Forum when it hosts the Memphis Grizzlies and Nissan Stadium during Tennessee Titans games.

The bill’s fiscal impact statement says state and local revenue will increase as the result of a 15% liquor-by-the-drink tax. The statement also said BMS expects to begin selling alcohol in the current fiscal year.