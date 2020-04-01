Deadline to file for August primaries is noon Thursday

Seats that include representation of Sullivan County (in all or in part) on the August ballot, and candidates who’ve filed to run or picked up a petition, include:

• State Senate District 4: Incumbent Jon C. Lundberg has filed to seek the GOP nomination and Amber Riddle has filed to seek the Democratic Party nomination.

• State House District 1: Incumbent John Crawford has filed to seek the GOP nomination. Todd McKinley picked up a petition to do likewise, but had not filed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. No one picked up to run for the Democratic nomination.

• State House District 2: Incumbent Bud Hulsey has filed to seek the GOP nomination. Phillip Coalson and Jason Scott Moore had each picked up a petition but had not filed as of 5 p.m Tuesday. Arvil Love has filed to seek the Democratic Party nomination.

• State House District 3: Incumbent Timothy Hill (R) is not seeking his party’s nomination for reelection, having announced he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat being vacated by the retirement of Congressman Phil Roe (R). District 3 includes Johnson County and portions of Sullivan County and Carter County. To gain a spot on the ballot, a candidate must file in the county in which they live and then file certified copies of the qualifying petition to election commission offices in each of the other two counties. As of 5 p.m Tuesday, two Johnson County residents had done so: Scotty Campbell and Neal Kerney. Election officials in each county confirmed Campbell and Kerney had submitted the necessary paperwork to qualify to run for the Republican Party nomination. Former Sullivan County Mayor Steve Godsey, also a former state representative, briefly surfaced last week on the Sullivan County Election Commission’s list of people who had picked up a petition to run in the GOP primary for the District 3 seat. However, Godsey’s name was removed from that list after he indicated he had decided not to run. No one had picked up to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the District 3 seat.