Rogersville dodges $266K health insurance hike for employees

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville city employees will have to pay more out of their paychecks this coming year for health insurance, but taxpayers dodged a $266,933 cost increase with its current provider.

Last week the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 5-0 to switch employee healthcare provider from United Healthcare to Cigna at a cost savings of more than $246,000.

Alderman Brian Hartness explained to the BMA at its March 10 meeting that the city's current employee health insurance provider, United Healthcare, initially presented the city with a 35% rate increase this year.

The BMA's Insurance Committee negotiated that down to 33%, but that was still going to be an annual cost increase for the city of $266,933.

As a result, the committee advertised for bids and received responses from Humana, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and Cigna.

Humana offered a bid that would be 37.1% increase or $306,000 more to provide the same level of coverage.

BlueCross/Blue Shield offered a 20.8% increase or $172,000.

Cigna came back with a 2.7% increase in premium, which means a $20,404 increase for the city. Everything in the plan stays the same for employees except that their portion of the premium increases from 20% to 30%.

“Thank goodness Cigna came in with a really, really good rate,” Hartness told the board. “We feel like this is going to be the most feasible thing for the city to take part in and that's going to be my recommendation.”

Hawkins EMS asks for increase

Hawkins County EMS Assistant Director Supervisor Paul Lutz presented the BMA with a request to increase the fee it receives for covering Rogersville events such as Heritage Days and Fourth of July Celebration from $50 to $100 per hour.

Lutz said the EMS Board of Directors voted on Feb. 4 to place a $100 per hour charge for any ambulance and crew stand-by services it provides during pubic events.

Mayor Jim Sells said the request will be considered as the board completes its proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

Slater appointed alderman

Former longtime Rogersville Alderman Wayne Slater was approved unanimously to fill the seat on the BMA that was left vacant by the passing in January of Alderman Craig Kirkpatrick.

All seven BMA seats come up for election in 2021.

Kirkpatrick was elected to the Rogersville BMA in 2013 and elected to his second term in 2017.

Rezoning section of West Main Street

City Attorney Bill Phillips explained that some residents of West Main Street between Rogers Street and Armstrong Street requested to be changed from R-2 (two-family residential zoning district) to R-1 (single-family residential zoning district).

The area in question features mostly historic single-family homes.

“It's been R-2 for years,” Phillips said. “Nobody ever knew why it was R-2, but they requested that it be zoned to R-1. I sent out 20 letters to the lot owners and got back 13 responses. All 13 were in favor of (R-1). I had no response that wasn't in favor of it.”

The BMA approved the rezoning 5-0.

Church requests more water for sprinklers

A representative from the Hope Community Church located on Highway 11-W on the far west end of Surgoinsville told the BMA/Water Commission that the fire marshal has ordered the church to install fire sprinklers.

The church receives its potable water from Rogersville, but there isn't enough water pressure there at the far edge of the system for sprinklers.

The church is also at the far end of the Surgoinsville Utility District. The church was asking permission to allow the Surgoinsville water system to be connected to the church for use only in the event that the sprinkler system was activated.

City Attorney Bill Phillips said there would have to be a contract stating that Rogersville isn't giving up any of its water service territory. The BMA said it would forward the request to city engineers and get back to the church about the request after the engineers respond with their recommendation.