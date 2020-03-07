Elkins appointed to Wise County Circuit Court judgeship

Elkins, who served first as a juvenile and domestic relations judge for about a half-year before moving to the General District bench for the past six years, will succeed Chadwick Dotson, who announced plans Feb. 10 to resign from the Wise County Circuit Court judgeship on Aug. 2.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as a judge in the Commonwealth of Virginia for the past thirteen-plus years,” Dotson wrote to Virginia Supreme Court Justice Donald W. Lemons. “I’ve greatly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunities I have had to serve the Commonwealth.”

Elkins’ prosecutorial and judicial career parallel’s Dotson’s rise in Wise County. Both men started working in the Wise County commonwealth’s attorney’s office in 2001. Elkins succeeded Dotson as commonwealth’s attorney in 2007 before becoming a judge in 2014.

Elkins said he first found out he was on an interview list for the Circuit Court on Feb. 19, where the entire Southwest Virginia legislative delegation endorsed him to the General Assembly’s joint Courts of Justice Committee.

Elkins said he saw current Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III on the judicial interview list before his own interview.

The General Assembly approved its bloc of judgeships Monday. No successor for Elkins’ General District seat was included in legislation approved by the General Assembly last week.

Slemp could not be reached for comment Friday.

“I was certainly surprised,” Elkins said of his appointment. “I enjoy General District Court, but this is a great honor for me and my family.”

Elkins takes the new bench Aug. 3.