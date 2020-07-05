Ridgefields gearing up for 71st invitational

KINGSPORT — The 71st Ridgefields Invitational is coming up this week and club owner Stan Pace says the Donald Ross golf course is poised for a big event.

“We’re getting a lot of people signed up,” Pace said. “I think we’re going to have a really good tournament.”

The 54-hole tournament starts Friday and runs through Sunday. William Nottingham, who won last year’s tournament with a record score of 19 under par, will be back to defend his title. He finished with a 64 to win for the third time in four years.

Pace said the players will find the course at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club to their liking. The club has undergone a campaign of improvements to the course over the past couple of years.

“The course is in really good shape,” he said. “A lot of members think it’s in the best shape they’ve ever seen it. We’ve had issues with our sand traps, but the course is great. The greens are just phenomenal.

“It’s kind of weird, but with all the stuff going on, Ridgefields has really been fortunate. We’re having new members join. People are getting involved. It’s been probably one of the busiest springs and summers we’ve had. Golf is something people can do.”

In addition to the championship division, there will be senior (50-64) and super senior (65 and over) divisions. Other players will compete in 54 holes of stroke play with flights based on handicaps.

Entrants with a USGA handicap index of 3.0 or lower must play in the championship division.

The entry fee of $175 includes three tournament rounds with carts, a practice round and lunch each day of the event. The fee is $95 for Ridgefields members.

The entry deadline is Tuesday. Call (423) 392-8373 for entry information.