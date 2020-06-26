Brooks opens with 67, leads East Tennessee Am

And on Friday, nobody played better.
Brooks shot a 5-under-par 67 to grab the opening-round lead of the 27th annual golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course.
“This is awesome,” said Brooks, part of a large contingent from Franklin, North Carolina. “We absolutely look forward to this tournament 365 days a year, so to be 5 under par after 18 holes, I’m really happy.”
Knoxville’s Chad Homan came in with a 68 one day after playing the course for the first time. The Walters State golfer was 3 over through four holes — three-putting the first hole and four-putting No. 4 — but played the final 14 holes in 7 under.
“It was a little shaky, but then it got hot,” he said of his putting.
Two-time defending champion Tyler Lane began his quest to become the first golfer to win the ETA three years in a row with a 69. He was 4 under until back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17. He bounced back with a closing birdie.
“That was nice and it gave me some momentum heading into tomorrow,” said Lane, the golf coach at Bearden. “I was kind of spinning my wheels for a while. I was kind of stuck after hole No. 6. I don’t think I shot myself out of it. I feel OK.”
Lane always seems to have a backstory at the ETA and this year is no different. His sub-70 round was a birthday gift for his wife Katie, who turned “30-something” on Friday.
Nashville’s Ryan Terry, who won the Tillinghast Invitational three weeks ago, also shot 69. He is vying to become the first golfer to win the ETA and Tillinghast.
Johnson City’s Bryan Sangid, the 2004 ETA champion, and Kingsport’s Clint Lowe also opened with 69s.
Former ETA champion Nick York, who set the tournament’s single-round record of 62 in 2010, and Chance Taylor shot 70, and Jeff Scott, Lawrence Largent, Gibson Miller and Cody Carlson had 71s.
Twelve players broke par.
Brooks struggled on the practice range and didn’t know what to expect. Once he got on the course, the magic started to happen. He finished with six birdies and a lone bogey, at the 16th hole.
“I made a lot of putts, made some birdies from places I shouldn’t have made birdies from,” he said. “But mostly I kept the ball in the right place and made the putts I was supposed to make.”
Brooks has been in contention here before and has shot as low as 66. He has been quite vocal in his Facebook posts about how this is his favorite tournament of the year.
“I don’t even have words to describe how it would feel to win here,” he said.
The senior scores weren’t as low as they traditionally are. Cary Daniels, Rick Mays and Randy Miller were tied for the senior championship division lead after 70s.
Ron Waters shot 72, and two-time defending champion Mike Wood and Lyman Fulton posted 73s.
Mike Mills grabbed the lead in the 65-and-over division with a 68.
The championship field will be cut to the top 30 and ties after the second round. There is no cut for the seniors.
William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur
Friday’s first-round results
Par 72
Championship
Joe Brooks 67
Chad Homan 68
Tyler Lane 69
Ryan Terry 69
Clint Lowe 69
Bryan Sangid 69
Nick York 70
Chance Taylor 70
Lawrence Largent 71
Jeff Scott 71
Cody Carlson 71
Gibson Miller 71
Jackson Skeen 72
Cameron Dugger 73
Jacob Davis 73
Lucas Tabor 73
Tanner Davis 73
Chip Spratlin 73
Lucas Armstrong 73
Ethan Burger 73
Caleb Moss 74
Bryson Morrell 74
Brandon Mathis 74
Carlos Almazan 74
Wes Hall 74
Chris Guy 75
Nick Cohen 75
Cayman Ratliff 75
Hunter O’Neal 76
Ben Harris 76
Taylor Gouge 76
Wes Bays 76
Tory Davis 76
Bryce Reed 77
Christofer Schaff 77
Wesley Jones 77
John Cornett 78
Joe Culpepper 78
Chad Wade 78
Carter Counts 78
Brandon Skelding 78
Blake Howard 79
Chad McKinney 79
Shelby Ray Chancelor 79
Zane Potter 79
Kelly Lane 80
DJ Swatzell 80
Matthew Bateman 81
Zach Wood 81
Matt Love 82
Chris Wynne 82
Peyton Humphries 82
Ben Treadway 82
Hunter Hartman 82
Zach Howe 84
Jacob Owens 84
Grayson Clark 84
Izaak Hill 86
Kolby Evans 87
Thomas Jackson 89
James Perez 90
Cameron Lane 100
Tyler Presley WD
Seniors
65-over
Mike Mills 68
Bob Ross 76
Greg Goulds 79
Pat Kenney 79
Ronnie Burton 83
Jerry Whitt84
Ansley Bishop 86
James Love 89
Scott Campbell 89
Tommy Scott 92
50-64
Randy Miller 70
Cary Daniels 70
Rick Mays 70
Ron Waters 72
Mike Wood 73
Lyman Fulton 73
Tim Moore 74
Bryan Rodgers 74
Mike Poe 74
Tony Gouge 75
Mark Atkins 75
Bill Hardin 75
Stefan Salyer 75
Mark Halvorsen 77
Dave Bellessa 77
Brad Rinella 77
Dwight Scott 78
Jeff Andrews 79
Ronnie Breeden 79
David Greer 79
Mitch Nidiffer 80
Joe Avento 80
Jeff Isaacs 81
Danny Jones 81
James Fender 82
Marv Orio 84
David Croston 85
Charlie Smith 88
Felicia Nidiffer 98
Dan Buchannan 98
Rick Wilson WD
Match Play Flights
Callaway Flight
Dylan Wyatt def. Andrew Julian
Eric Hall def. Michael Hawk
Zachary Ensor def. Dan Robbie
Stephen Swecker def. Tyler Stoudemire
Titleist Flight
Stephen Wilson def. Tommy Tipton
Billy Haren def. Billy Haren
Richard Parker def. Noah Smith
Josh Taylor def. Luke Bateman
Bridgestone Flight
Chad Napier def. Chase Buck
Garrett Rader def. Shawn Wright
Seth Green def. Casey Goetz
Spencer Holmes def. Chris Tidwell
Ping Flight
Cole Greer def. Mike Davis
Stephen Stehney def. Tony Southard
Caleb Tipton def. Brad Headrick
Zach McCamey def. Troy Baker
Mizuno Flight
Paul Johnson def. Brian Scott
Brad Clay def. Harmon Duncan
James Snyder def. Lynn Lane
Ian Herrin def. Mark Dugger
Saturday’s second-round tee times
7:00 a.m. — James Snyder vs. Ian Herrin
7:08 a.m. — Paul Johnson vs. Brad Clay
7:16 a.m. — Garret Rader vs. Spencer Holmes
7:24 a.m. — Chad Napier vs. Seth Greene
7:32 a.m. — Stephen Stehney vs. Caleb Tipton
7:40 a.m. — Cole Greer vs. Zach McCamey
7:48 a.m. — Dylan Wyatt vs. Eric Hall
7:56 a.m. — Stephen Swecker vs. Zachary Ensor
8:04 a.m. — Stephen Wilson vs. Richard Parker
8:12 a.m. — Billy Haren vs. Josh Taylor
8:20 a.m. — Tommy Tipton vs. Noah Smith
8:28 a.m. — Tyler Church vs. Luke Bateman
8:36 a.m — Chase Buck vs. Casey Goetz
8:44 a.m. — Shawn Wright vs. Chris Tidwell
8:52 a.m. — Andrew Julian vs. Michael Hawk
9:00 a.m. — Tyler Stoudemire vs. Dan Robbie
9:08 a.m — Tony Southard vs. Brad Headrick
9:16 a.m. — Mike Davis vs. Troy Baker
9:24 a.m. — Brian Scott vs. Harmon Dugger
9:32 a.m. — Lynn Lane vs. Mark Dugger
9:41 a.m. —James Love, Tommy Scott
9:49 a.m. — Scott Campbell, Ansley Bishop
9:59 a.m. — Pat Kenney, Ronnie Burton, Jerry Whitt
10:08 a.m. — Mike Mills, Bob Ross, Greg Goulds
10:17 a.m. — Felicia Nidiffer, Dan Buchanan, Charlie Smith
10:26 a.m. — James Fender, Marv Orio, David Croston
10:35 a.m. — Joe Avento, Jeff Isaacs, Danny Jones
10:44 a.m. — David Greer, Ronnie Breeden, Mitchell Nidiffer
10:53 a.m. — Brad Rinella, Dwight Scott, Jeff Andrews
11:02 a.m. — Stefan Salyer, Mark Halvorsen, Dave Belessa
11:11 a.m. — Tony Gouge, Mark Atkins, Bill Hardin
11:20 a.m. — Mike Poe, Bryan Rodgers, Tim Moore
11:29 a.m. — Ron Waters, Lyman Fulton, Mike Wood
11:38 a.m. — Randy Miller, Cary Daniels, Rick Mays
Championship
Noon — James Perez, Cameron Lane
12:09 p.m. — Izaak Hills, Kolby Evans, Thomas Jackson
12:18 p.m. — Jacob Owens, Zach Howe, Grayson Clark
12:27 p.m. — Hunter Hartman, Peyton Humphries, Ben Treadway
12:36 p.m. — Zach Wood, Matt Love, Chris Wynne
12:45 p.m. — Kelly Lane, DJ Swatzell, Matthew Bateman
12:54 p.m. — Chad McKinney, Shelby Ray Chancellor, Zane Potter
1:05 p.m. — Carter Counts, Brandon Skelding, Blake Howard
1:14 p.m. — John Cornett, Joe Culpepper, Chad Wade
1:23 p.m. — Bryce Reed, Christofer Schaff, Wesley Jones
1:32 p.m. — Taylor Gouge, Wes Bays, Tory Davis
1:41 p.m. — Cayman Ratliff, Hunter O’Neal, Ben Harris
1:50 p.m. — Carlos Almazan, Nick Cohen, Chris Guy
1:59 p.m — Bryson Morrell, Brandon Mathis, Wes Hall
2:08 p.m. — Lucas Armstrong, Ethan Burger, Caleb Moss
2:17 p.m. — Lucas Tabor, Tanner Davis, Chip Spratlin
2:26 p.m. — Jackson Skeen, Cameron Dugger, Jacob Davis
2:35 p.m. — Lawrence Largent, Jeff Scott, Gibson Miller
2:44 p.m. — Nick York, Chance Taylor, Cody Carlson
2:53 p.m. — Ryan Terry, Clint Lowe, Bryan Sangid
3:02 p.m. — Joe Brooks, Chad Homan, Tyler Lane