Terry claims Tillinghast title in playoff over Rhea

Terry won the Tillinghast Invitational in a playoff over East Tennessee State’s Jack Rhea on Sunday at Johnson City Country Club, and he ruined a good story along the way.
Hours earlier, Rhea’s father, A.R., won the senior division title, meaning a victory for Jack would have meant a big party at the Rhea household.
Instead, Terry, a 28-year-old former Lipscomb golfer, took the trophy back with him to Nashville.
“I think golf’s one of those great sports where people just rally around good play,” said Terry, who also won the Florida Azalea Amateur in March. “Jack played a great round, a great tournament. I know there’s a lot more folks here that know him and were rooting for him. He’s had such a good year and he’ll keep playing well.
“When the pressure is on the line, it’s good to know you can hit good shots. It’ll help with my confidence down the line.”
Terry and Rhea finished 13-under-par 131, breaking the tournament record of 132 set by Ken Miller two years ago. Terry closed with a 66. Rhea’s 65 tied his dad’s winning round.
The younger Rhea came up just short on his birdie putt on the 18th hole, which would have virtually clinched the title.
That opened the door for Terry, who needed a birdie on the final hole to force a playoff. He almost went one better. Terry’s wedge shot skipped off the fringe, spun toward the hole and stopped an inch away from dropping for a dramatic eagle and victory.
He then tapped in the easiest birdie putt he’ll ever have.
Rhea and Terry headed back to the 18th tee and both found the fairway.
Rhea went first, and his shot spun off a slope on the green, stopping some 35 feet away, leaving him a difficult uphill putt to the back tier. The gallery assembled on the veranda behind the 18th green let out a collective moan as the ball rolled down the hill.
“I actually thought it was going to be pretty good, but then I heard everybody telling it to stop and I saw it at the bottom,” Rhea said.
Terry put his approach safely on the right level, 10 feet from the hole.
Rhea’s first putt came up well short and Terry lagged down to a foot. When Rhea missed his par putt, Terry tapped in for the win.
“I played a good tournament and it just came down to a playoff hole,” Rhea said. “It’s tough.”
Rhea said he was thinking about possibly joining his dad in the winner’s circle.
“I guess on 16 or 17, I kind of thought about it a little bit,” he said. “I was trying to stay in my own world and not think about it too much.”
First-round co-leaders Spencer Cross and William Nottingham, who shot tournament record-tying 64s on Saturday, finished third and fourth respectively. Cross shot 69 and Nottingham 70.
Chance Taylor, last year’s runner-up, was fifth at 135, followed by Samuel Trubea (137), Connor Creasy (138) and Nick Cohen (138). Jackson Skeen and Trenton Johnson tied at 139.
SENIORS CHAMPIONSHIP
A.R. Rhea won the senior title by shooting a 7-under 65 for a come-from-behind victory. He beat former champ Mike Wood by one shot when Wood’s birdie putt on the final hole came up tantalizingly short.
Rhea, who finished at 6-under 138, was watching on the veranda when Wood lined up to putt and he had a good angle on the potentially tying shot.
“I was standing right on his line and when he hit it, it looked good,” Rhea said. “It was never off line. It came up about one roll short.”
Moments earlier, Rhea had come up just short on a 10-foot birdie putt that would have given him a 64.
“I wanted so bad to hit that putt a little more aggressively, but I couldn’t because if it lips out, it can go hard left,” he said. “And then I’d have 3 or 4 feet in front of all these people and I don’t want that.”
Rhea, a former All-America pitcher at Milligan and a Toronto Blue Jays draft pick, admitted he was a little out of his comfort zone being in contention.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” he said. “I’m relatively new to tournament golf. I’ve played in club championships and a couple of these, but that’s about it. I’m proud that I was able to hold it together until the end. I hit some good shots.”
With brother Chip Rhea, also a former minor leaguer, caddying, baseball came to mind a time or two during the fateful round.
“I told my brother I could roll out of bed and you tell me it’s the bottom of the ninth, bases loaded and a 3-2 count, I’ll throw a strike. But in golf, hitting a wedge is no sure thing. It’s a different animal,” A.R. Rhea said.
Defending champion Mike Poe finished third at 144 after closing with a 74. Bryan Rodgers was fourth at 145 and David Greer was fifth at 147.
TILLINGHAST INVITATIONAL
At Johnson City Country Club
Sunday, June 7
Final round; par 72
Championship Flight
x-won sudden death playoff
x-Ryan Terry 65-66—131
Jack Rhea 66-65—131
Spencer Cross 64-69—133
William Nottingham 64-70—134
Chance Taylor 66-69—135
Samuel Trueba 68-69—137
Connor Creasy 66-72—138
Nick Cohen 69-69—138
Jackson Skeen 67-72—139
Trenton Johnson 72-67—139
Lucas Tabor 69-71—140
Lawrence Largent 66-75—141
Joe Brooks 72-69—141
Will Watson 69-72—141
Ryan Heisey 73-69—141
Daniel Goode 72-70—142
Tarun Hoskere 67-75—142
Chase Roswall 69-73—142
Tory Davis 73-69—142
Remi Chartier 70-72—142
Lucas Armstrong 71-71—142
Cayman Ratliff 72-70—142
Bo Andrews 73-69—142
Tanner Davis 72-70—142
Josh McWhorter 69-74—143
Gavin Nickels 72-71—143
Jack Tickle 71-72—143
Andrew Spiegler 68-76—144
Bracton Womack 74-70—144
Clint Lowe 69-75—144
Alex Bradford 69-76—145
Nelson Dickson 73-72—145
Blake Howard 71-74—145
Channing Blevins 69-77—146
Richard Lowe 73-73—146
Carter Counts 74-72—146
Austin Carter 76-70—146
Tommy Miller 72-75—147
Bryan Sangid 73-74—147
Wesley Jones 73-74—147
Sidney Melvin 69-79—148
Garrett Whitfield 75-74—149
Dan Constantino 76-73—149
Joe Culpepper 75-74—149
Ben Treadway 73-77—150
Brandon Mathis 77-73—150
Hunter O’Neal 75-77—152
Caleb Moss 78-74—152
Sean Anderson 76-76—152
Ben Campbell 77-76—153
Jonathan Coats 77-78—155
Matthew Love 78-78—156
Jeremy Rollins 82-75—157
Kevin Campbell 80-78—158
Richard Oref 77-82—159
Pujan Shah 80-83—163
Scott Chartier 80-85—165
Daniel Everhart 89-76—165
Brackton Smith 90-85—175
Austin Davis 92-91—183
Christopher Schaff 82-WD
Jacob Owens 79-DQ
Caleb Gonzalez 98-DQ
Senior Championship Flight
A.R. Rhea 73-65—138
Mike Wood 71-68—139
Mike Poe 70-74—144
Bryan Rodgers 74-71—145
David Greer 71-76—147
Mark Atkins 74-77—151
Bill Hardin 76-76—152
Lyman Fulton 78-74—152
Stefan Salyer 75-81—156
Cary Daniels 73-84—157
David Daniels 77-84—157
Randy Longcrier 77-81—158
Mark Halvorsen 80-78—158
James White 80-78—158
Scott Campbell 81-79—160
Pat Kenney 81-80—161
Richard Wilson 85-80—165
Chris Jenkins 84-82—166
Steve Love 85-82—167
Tim Moore WD
First Flight
Matt Brown 75-77—152
Grayson Clark 79-83—162
Tim Walker 81-81—162
Josh Taylor 85-79—164
Daniel Sochalski 83-85—168
Brandon Moore WD
Second Flight
John Williams 76-77—153
Kipp Hambrick 76-80—156
Billy Haren 77-79—156
Shawn Stewart 83-80—163
John White 88-90—178
Wes Estes 98-94—192
Third Flight
Alan George 83-84—167
Mitchell Nidiffer 84-84—168
Michael Davis 89-88—177
Tony Southard 93-94—187
Cole Greer 94-93—187
Craig Duncan 94-97—191
Senior First Flight
Marvin Orio 82-88—170
Joe Avento 88-86—174
Troy Baker 85-89—174
Chris Tidwell 100-92—192
Senior Second Flight
Kevin Cole 73-81—154
Charlie Smith 75—79—154
Greg Goulds 82-81—163
Jim Brantner 88-86—174
Felicia Nidiffer 100-96—196