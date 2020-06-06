Nottingham, Cross lead assault on JCCC with 64s

Twenty golfers shot in the 60s Saturday, by far the most sub-70 rounds in one day in the tournament.
When the smoke cleared, two players — Kingsport’s William Nottingham and Sevierville’s Spencer Cross — were atop the leaderboard. The college golfers each tied the tournament record with 8-under-par 64s. They were the fourth and fifth 64s ever shot in the tournament, the last from Nick Cohen in 2018.
With what appears to be the strongest field — featuring several players from big-time colleges — in the event’s 15-year history, low scores were expected, and they didn’t disappoint. Last year’s winner, Tanner Davis, shot a pair of 71s to take his title. This year, 71 got you into a tie for 22nd place after one day.
Cross, who will be a senior at Tennessee this fall, started slowly. A birdie on the par-5 ninth hole got him to 2 under and set the stage for a spectacular back nine, which he played in 6 under despite making a bogey. He had two eagles along the way, the second one coming at the par-4 16th hole, where he drove the green with a 3-wood and sank a 25-footer.
A birdie at the home hole capped his day.
“It was a weird day,” said Cross, whose grandfather Jakie McCracken caddied for him. “There were a lot of birdies to be made out there. I kind of got off to a slow start. I didn’t birdie some of the holes you should birdie on the front.”
Nottingham, meanwhile, had a pretty nice combination going. The Clemson senior said just about everything was working for him.
“I hit the ball really well today,” he said. “It was good off the tee, putting it in good position to attack the flags. And I hit my irons good and gave myself a lot of opportunities.”
Nottingham had eight birdies and no bogeys. He said he putted well but added it could have been better.
“I think I had four lip-outs,” he said. “But I also made some other good ones, so it’s hard to complain about it.”
Nashville’s Ryan Terry was a stroke back after a 65.
Four players — Jack Rhea, Connor Creasy, Chance Taylor and Lawrence Largent — shot 66. Rhea was All-American at East Tennessee State this year. Creasy is a 19-year-old from Abingdon who plays at Georgia. Taylor, who plays at Tennessee Tech, was the runner-up here last year. Largent has finished second in the Tillinghast numerous times.
Creasy had it going, but his run up the leaderboard was slowed by a bogey on the 18th hole after he came up short on an 84-yard approach.
“I hit the tee shot right where I wanted, had a good number,” he said. “It’s over with now. I was just trying to play a good round today and put myself in position for tomorrow.”
Jackson Skeen and Tarun Hoskere, members of Science Hill’s state championship team in 2018, shot 67.
In the senior division, defending champion Mike Poe had a 70, giving him a one-shot lead over former champion Mike Wood and first-time senior player David Greer going into Sunday’s the final round. Wood and Greer each shot 71.
A.R. Rhea and Cary Daniels had 73s to out the senior division’s top five.
Sunday’s final round is expected to be a shootout: 24 players in the championship flight will begin the day under par.
“I just want to do the same thing I did today,” Cross said. “It’s a fun golf course to play. I want to go out there with my grandfather, have fun, enjoy it and have a good day.”
Tillinghast Invitational
At Johnson City Country Club
Saturday, June 6
First round; par 72
Championship Flight
William Nottingham 64
Spencer Cross 64
Ryan Terry 65
Connor Creasy 66
Chance Taylor 66
Jack Rhea 66
Lawrence Largent 66
Jackson Skeen 67
Tarun Hoskere 67
Andrew Spiegler 68
Samuel Trueba 68
Josh McWhorter 69
Chase Roswall 69
Nick Cohen 69
Lucas Tabor 69
Sidney Melvin 69
Channing Blevins 69
Will Watson 69
Clint Lowe 69
Alex Bradford 69
Remi Chartier 70
Blake Howard 71
Jack Tickle 71
Lucas Armstrong 71
Trenton Johnson 72
Daniel Goode 72
Tommy Miller 72
Joe Brooks 72
Gavin Nickels 72
Cayman Ratliff 72
Tanner Davis 72
Ryan Heisey 73
Nelson Dickson 73
Bryan Sangid 73
Tory Davis 73
Wesley Jones 73
Richard Lowe 73
Bo Andrews 73
Ben Treadway 73
Bracton Womack 74
Carter Counts 74
Hunter O’Neal 75
Garrett Whitfield 75
Joe Culpepper 75
Austin Carter 76
Dan Constantino 76
Sean Anderson 76
Brandon Mathis 77
Ben Campbell 77
Richard Oref 77
Jonathan Coats 77
Matthew Love 78
Caleb Moss 78
Jacob Owens 79
Pujan Shah 80
Scott Chartier 80
Kevin Campbell 80
Jeremy Rollins 82
Christopher Schaff 82
Daniel Everhart 89
Brackton Smith 90
Austin Davis 92
Caleb Gonzalez 98
Senior Championship Flight
Mike Poe 70
Mike Wood 71
David Greer 71
A.R. Rhea 73
Cary Daniels 73
Bryan Rodgers 74
Mark Atkins 74
Stefan Salyer 75
Bill Hardin 76
Randy Longcrier 77
David Daniels 77
Lyman Fulton 78
Mark Halvorsen 80
James White 80
Pat Kenney 81
Scott Campbell 81
Chris Jenkins 84
Steve Love 85
Richard Wilson 85
Tim Moore WD
First Flight
Matt Brown 75
Grayson Clark 79
Tim Walker 81
Daniel Sochalski 83
Josh Taylor 85
Brandon Moore WD
Second Flight
Kipp Hambrick 76
John Williams 76
Billy Haren 77
Shawn Stewart 83
John White 88
Wes Estes 98
Third Flight
Alan George 83
Mitchell Nidiffer 84
Michael Davis 89
Tony Southard 93
Craig Duncan 94
Cole Greer 94
Senior First Flight
Kevin Cole 73
Charlie Smith 75
Marvin Orio 82
Greg Goulds 82
Troy Baker 85
Joe Avento 88
Jim Brantner 88
Chris Tidwell 100
Felicia Nidiffer 100